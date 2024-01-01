Lehmann, Holdener: This is how Swiss sports stars celebrated

#Lehmann #Holdener #Swiss #sports #stars #celebrated

Published1. January 2024, 1:56 p.m

Lehmann, Holdener and Co.: Kisses, crime dinners and balloons: This is how Swiss sports stars celebrated

The athletes also rang in the new year. We show how Switzerland’s sporting greats spent their evening.

Wendy Holdener was getting ready for a role.

Alisha Lehmann celebrated together with sister Shona.

Töffpilot Aegerter posed with dogs.

That’s what it’s about

One year is over, the new one is already here.

At the end of 2023, numerous sports stars posted again.

We’ll show you how they celebrated New Year’s Eve.

Holding my Crime Dinner

The currently injured ski ace didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate with crutches. The 30-year-old took part in a crime dinner as “Astrid”. She also wished her community a happy new year and thanked them for their support.

Meillard with wine and fondue

The ski star hit the slopes again before ending the evening with a good wine and fondue. To put it into perspective: Meillard is a wine connoisseur and connoisseur. He has also already entered into a partnership with a winery. Meillard has a tight program. Adelboden is on his agenda on Saturday and Sunday.

Schurter on the slopes

For once Nino Schurter wasn’t on a mountain bike. The multiple world champion showed his good turns on the ski slopes. In the evening he released a volcano.

Bencic with his fiancé and dog

The tennis player posed with her dog and fiancé Martin Hromkovic. She writes: “So excited for 2024.”

Federer shows champagne

The flagship of Swiss sport attracted attention with a collaboration with the champagne brand Moet. But he showed up in a suit and with his dance skills. He rounded off the post with the words “drink responsibly.”

Shaqiri in England

The Nati star appeared in front of a fireplace on December 31st wearing a pretty Gucci sweater. He posted an England flag with the photo and the statement: “Enjoy the last hours of the year.”

Aegerter and the dogs

Dominik Aegerter wishes all his followers a successful year with lots of joy, peace and prosperity. The motorbike pilot posed with two dogs on the sofa.

Pilgrim with kisses and Okafor

Nati striker Alayah Pilgrim was traveling with friend Elija Okafor. Shortly after midnight the couple also kissed. By the way, it wasn’t just Elija Okafor who was there – Nati star Noah Okafor also spent the evening in the same apartment.

Lehmann celebrates with his sister

Alisha Lehmann was not alone in Birmingham. Her sister Shona visited the Nati star. What was striking about the party pictures: There were a lot of balloons.

