Leigh-Anne: ‘Little Mix gets back together’ | Stars

Good news for Little Mix fans. The British girl group will “definitely” reunite in the future, singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed to the British newspaper The Sun during the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Fans will have to be patient for a while, because it is not yet known when that will happen.

“It will definitely happen. But, we’ve all literally only been solo for two months and the other girls haven’t even released anything yet,” says Leigh-Anne. “So we need some time to be by ourselves, I think.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall split last year. Jesy Nelson previously left the group to go solo. In her biography, Leigh-Anne said that the other three women had to undergo therapy after Jesy’s departure.

In her own words, Leigh-Anne is certainly open to working with Perrie and Jade. “That is certainly an option,” said the singer. “We have always said that, even as a joke, but I think we are now enjoying the time in which we can grow independently. But never say never.”

