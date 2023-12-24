Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld review. There is perhaps too much equipment – Živě.cz

#Lenovo #Legion #gaming #handheld #review #equipment #Živě.cz

Pros

Maximum equipment

High performance among handhelds

Detachable drivers

Two USB-C 4.0

Minuses

Extremely large packaging

Makes the performance settings worse

Not yet finished software

Our first encounter with the Legion Go gaming handheld took place back in September during IFA in Berlin, and Lenovo has worked hard to get the Legion Go to the pre-Christmas market. It wants to cut a part of the market, which has long been dominated by Valve Steamdeck and the new player Asus ROG Ally.

Lenovo decided to use the Legion Go to beat the competition mainly with equipment and performance: detachable side gamepads, an extremely high-resolution display, USB-C 4.0, a durable case in the basic package, and perhaps the ability of one of the gamepads to turn into a gaming mouse for more accurate aiming in FPS games .

Lenovo Legion Go

processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X data storage: 512 GB (WD PC SN740 SDDPMQD-512G-1101) display: 8.8″, 2560 × 1600, IPS, glossy, touch, 144 Hz, brightness 22.6 to 445 cd/m², ΔE 4.53 P3 graphics: AMD Radeon communication 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth 5.1 (RZ616) inputs and outputs: 2× USB-C 4.0, audio, microSD reader dimensions: 29.9 × 13.1 × 4.1 cm (package: 33.2 × 16.2 × 8.3 cm) adapter dimensions: 5,5 × 5,5 × 2,9 cm mass: 854 g + 180 g (adapt) battery: 49,2 Wh other: 2x microphone, touchpad, gyro sensor, vibration in the controller accessories: power supply 65W software: Windows 11 Home

Bigger than usual

However, the maximum equipment also means larger dimensions. Where Asus preferred to choose fixed controllers, because their disconnection would increase the overall dimensions, Lenovo went for maximum equipment without compromise. With its case, the Legion Go actually takes up as much space in a backpack as a 15-inch gaming laptop. However, unlike a laptop, you can’t store it in the usual laptop pocket, so the case with the Legion Go occupies the main space of the backpack.

The Legion Go is quite large, otherwise it would be difficult to fit the maximum equipment into it

Fortunately, the weight does not correspond to a gaming laptop, but even so, the Legion Go is not very comfortable for long-term free holding in the hands. Most of the time, you prefer to put Legion Go on your lap, or put your hands with Legion Go on the table. But thanks to the detachable controllers and built-in stand, you can also place the Legion Go on a table as a small touch tablet and play with separate controllers.

Legion Go uses the same processor as ROG Ally, namely AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which allows it to offer decent gaming performance in an economical compact package. If we are already comparing the dimensions with a gaming laptop, the highest performance of the Legion Go corresponds at best to a roughly similar expensive gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1650. But the Legion Go can provide this performance without being connected to an outlet, even if it is just under two hours. In economy mode, when you play for less than four hours, the gaming performance drops to the level of the cheapest office laptops without dedicated graphics.

