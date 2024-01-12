Lenovo ThinkBook Plus-2-in-1 is both a Windows laptop and an Android tablet – Computer – News

#Lenovo #ThinkBook #Plus2in1 #Windows #laptop #Android #tablet #Computer #News

Lenovo is demonstrating its upcoming ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid at CES 2024. It is a 2-in-1 that can function as a Windows laptop and an Android tablet. The laptop will be released in Europe in September 2024.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid consists of two halves. At the bottom is a detachable keyboard, which houses an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU with integrated Arc GPU. That part of the device also contains 32GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and a 75Wh battery. The top half houses the 14-inch OLED screen, next to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 12GB Lpddr5x memory, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 38Wh battery.

When the keyboard is attached to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, the 2-in-1 automatically uses the Core 7 Ultra CPU and runs Windows 11. Without the keyboard, the Qualcomm SoC is used to run Android 13. It is also possible to use the Windows and Android parts simultaneously. Users must then connect an external monitor to the keyboard half.

Lenovo does not say what the 2-in-1 will cost in Europe. The ThinkBook has a suggested retail price of $1,999 in the United States. Converted and including VAT, this would amount to approximately 2,207 euros.

Modus

Windows-laptop

Android-tablet

Cpu/soc

Intel Core 7 Ultra-cpu

(specific model unknown) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Gpu

Intel Arc (integrated) Qualcomm Adreno 730

OS

Windows 11

Android 13

Memory/storage

32GB Lpddr5x

1TB-ssd (PCIe 4.0)

12GB Lpddr5x

256GB UFS 3.1

Screen

14″, OLED, touchscreen, ‘2.8k’ resolution (exact resolution unknown)

Accu

75Wh 38Wh

Connections

2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

3,5mm-jack

1x USB-C

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3