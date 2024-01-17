Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Preview

#Lenovo #ThinkBook #Gen #Hybrid #Preview

If there’s one thing you can assume at CES, it’s that a manufacturer is attempting to build a new kind of laptop. We have seen the craziest variants over the years and this year Lenovo is taking a shot at the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a combination of a Windows tablet with detachable keyboard and an Android tablet.

In fact, it concerns two separate devices that can work standalone, but can also be linked to form a single laptop. The keyboard contains all the hardware for the Windows laptop: an Ultra 7 CPU from Intel, up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. You can also connect that keyboard to an external monitor. However, if you want to use the whole thing as a laptop, then the screen, or rather the tablet, comes into play.

This is not just a screen that you click onto the keyboard, but a full-fledged Android tablet with a 14″ OLED panel, 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. At the bottom of the tablet is a metal edge in which the coupling mechanism is incorporated. This works very simply with magnets; Push the tablet into the designated edge on the keyboard and it will retract itself. A small animation then plays on the screen as the device switches from standalone Android tablet to Windows laptop display.

Android remains active briefly in the background in case you want to use the laptop with Android as the OS, because that is also possible. You can easily switch between the two operating systems via a button on the keyboard. If you work in Windows mode for longer, then hibernate the tablet hardware, so that the battery is not drained too quickly. The whole has two separate batteries: a 38Wh battery for the tablet and a 75Wh battery for the laptop.

Lenovo has adjusted the software on both devices so that they can work better together. For example, there is shared storage that is accessible from both devices and the manufacturer includes the Hybrid Stream software. This makes it possible to stream Android apps to the Windows system and use them in a small window.

Sometimes these kinds of crazy laptop variants are clearly early prototypes, with the corresponding build quality, but the Gen 5 Hybrid feels sturdy and is well finished. The keyboard has the well-known ThinkBook keys that have little travel, but still feel nice. The tablet also feels sturdy. With a double dose of components the whole thing is not very light; the keyboard weighs 970g and the tablet 785g. That’s not much for a 14″ tablet, but a 14″ laptop weighing almost 1.8kg is far from light. The whole thing is also quite thick at 1.6 cm. Given the large number of components, this is all easily explained, but that does not make it more comfortable to use.

You have to make quite a few concessions when you start working with the Gen 5 Hybrid, so for whom is it worth it? After all, there are numerous comparable devices for sale where you can separate the screen from the keyboard. However, they run Windows or Android and not both. So if you think Android is a nice tablet OS and not a nice laptop OS, and vice versa for Windows, you are in for a treat with this device. I’m guessing that market isn’t huge and Lenovo itself probably won’t expect record sales numbers either.

If you belong to the niche for which this product is intended, you can get started with the Gen 5 Hybrid from this summer. Final pricing has not yet been announced, but Lenovo is aiming to keep it under $2,000.