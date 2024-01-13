Lenovo’s Yoga laptops and dual-screen Book 9i get Meteor Lake CPUs – Computer – News

#Lenovos #Yoga #laptops #dualscreen #Book #Meteor #Lake #CPUs #Computer #News

Lenovo comes with several new Yoga 9i laptops. The company shows, among other things, a Yoga Pro 9i and a Yoga 9i 2-in-1, both of which have an Intel Meteor Lake CPU. The company is also launching a new version of its Yoga Book 9i with two screens, also with Meteor Lake chip.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i has a 16″ screen with a resolution of 3200×2000 pixels. Users can choose from an IPS screen or an LCD with mini LED backlight. The laptop comes with a maximum of an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor. The The laptop also gets a maximum of an RTX 4070 GPU, up to 64GB of memory and a maximum of 1TB of storage.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1, in turn, has a 14″ OLED screen with ‘2.8k’ or 4k resolution. The laptop has a screen that can be tilted by ‘360 degrees’, making the device also can be used as a kind of tablet. The 2-in-1 comes with a maximum of a Core Ultra 7-155H CPU from Intel with integrated Arc GPU; the laptop cannot be supplied with an RTX 40 GPU. The device will receive further 16GB memory and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Lenovo places a lot of emphasis on AI with the two new Yoga laptops. Both devices have their own AI Core chip developed by Lenovo, although the manufacturer shares few details about this. The Intel Meteor Lake CPUs used also have an integrated NPU for AI computing tasks. The laptops also come with new Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone software, which allows users to generate AI images from text prompts or sketches.

The Yoga Pro 9i will be released in April and will have a suggested retail price of 1,499 euros for the entry-level model. The 2-in-1 variant will be released in March and will have a starting price of 1399 euros.

De Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (links) en Yoga 9i 2-in-1. Source: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i with two OLED screens also gets a Meteor Lake chip

Lenovo is also launching a new version of its Yoga Book 9i. This convertible will once again have two 13.3″ OLED screens attached together and a magnetically detachable keyboard, just like the previous generation that was released in 2023. This time the laptop will have a Meteor Lake processor from Intel, although the company does not say which chip. that goes exactly.

The laptop also has a maximum of 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The device gets an 80Wh battery, three USB-C connections with Thunderbolt support and retains its detachable keyboard and stand for the two screens. The laptop will be on the market in March from 2199 euros. That is 100 euros cheaper than the first generation Yoga Book 9i from 2023.

De Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. Source: Lenovo