lenticular galaxy peeks out from 44 million light-years away

The space photo of the week shows the lenticular galaxy NGC 6684. Are you looking for the spiral arms? Then you can stare for a long time, because there are none!

Lenticular galaxies resemble large eyes. They’ve used up their interstellar medium. This means that most of the matter between the stars in a galaxy has disappeared. As a result, lens-shaped galaxies have little star formation. You will mainly find older stars there. Did you know that approximately thirteen to fifteen percent of all galaxies in our universe are lens-shaped?

NGC 6684 is 44 million light-years from Earth and located in the southern constellation Peacock. The galaxy has no dark dust lanes, making the celestial body appear dim and somewhat ghostly. Below you can see the beautiful Hubble photo of the object.

Scientists use the Hubble Telescope to photograph all galaxies near Earth. Before this “census” began, roughly 75% of all galaxies within 32.6 million light-years of Earth had been identified by Hubble. This percentage is now considerably higher. The goal is to photograph all 153 missing galaxies. NGC 6684 is located just outside the 33 million light-year zone, but was still captured by the researchers.

