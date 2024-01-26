Leo Messi and Julián Álvarez celebrate the news that will revolutionize Argentina and already scares Vinicius

#Leo #Messi #Julián #Álvarez #celebrate #news #revolutionize #Argentina #scares #Vinicius

With the Copa America 2024 already on the nearest horizon, both Brazil like Argentina They are presenting themselves as the two most powerful teams with the most strength to become champions of the South American competition. In this sense, the Albiceleste team, which arrives with a group more united and confident than ever, after the success of the Qatar World Cupas a great favorite to win the America Cup. All this maintaining the block that converted Argentina in the best team in the world, with Leonel Scaloni as a fundamental figure on the bench.

And it is that, after Leo Messithe Argentine coach has become an essential figure to understand the success of the albiceleste both in the 2022 World Cup like in the 2021 Copa Americaboth competitions being won by the Argentines at the hands of a Scaloni who has taken his game to a dimension that had not been achieved for years. Argentina national team.

Given this situation, if there was something fundamental, it was to ensure the continuity of a Stairs that weeks ago he left some doubts about his future, some doubts that seem to have disappeared, as the coach himself has stated in words collected by Sky Sports: “There has been a lot of talk about that, but I always told the truth. There were moments to think and know what to do. That wasn’t a farewell or anything, it was just thinking about how I continued with the national team.“In this way, with his words, Scaloni confirmed the most anticipated news in Argentina, since its continuity is beyond any doubt.

Con Scaloni, so much Leo Messi as Julián Álvarez confirm the worst possible news for the selection of Brazil by Viniciuswho sees how Argentina will arrive in full force at the next Copa América, where they present themselves as great favorites for the South American title, where the green and yellow hopes to be able to take the gauntlet to an albiceleste who, if they win this Copa America 2024would confirm himself as the great dominator of South American football, something that will surely not please Vinicius and company.