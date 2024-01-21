Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends

#Leo #Messi #fun #outing #friends

Every decision of Lionel Messi It is studied. His distancing from Barcelona He had his reasons and the same thing happened when he abandoned Europa to settle in USAwhere he believed he could have more freedoms than he could enjoy in the demanding big leagues of the Old continent. The thing is that in North America he has fun on the field, but also outside: at this time his night out on the field is viral. Miamiwhere he surprised everyone with his professionalism when drinking water in the middle of the night.

Any unsuspecting person could believe that the viralized images are part of the past and that they are from their time in Spain. The truth is that they are current, only in the MLS He can enjoy the friends he made in LaLiga: in addition to his great love (Antonela Roccuzzo), the Argentine was surrounded by Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets y Pepe Costa (his inevitable companion).

Upon his return from The Saviorwhere he played for a while in the friendly match Inter Miami against the local team and caused a stir among fans, the one born in Rosario He chose one of the typical Latin restaurants to relax after his first weeks of physical work, ahead of the start of his first full season with the group led by Gerardo Martino.

The most popular sports star of all decided not to travel to London for the awards ceremony The Best for the mission of not missing a single day of preseason with his current team. And – with that premise in mind – he works hard with the set of Floridaalthough he also has fun whenever the calendar allows it.

Messi was seen animated, with a constant smile on his face and also with a peculiarity: in the images that appeared on social networks, while the rest of the members of the table had glasses with wine and some drinks, in front of the star alone There was a glass of water, revealing the personal care that characterizes him.

One of the photos that went most viral on the virtual planet was shared by Sofia Vergara, a popular Colombian actress and host who was in the same place with some friends. This person wanted to immortalize the moment not only with the great captain, but also with Luisito, Jordi y Pepe Costa.

And of the videos, the one most commented on by Internet users was the one that showed Messi walking down the sidewalk, filmed by a fan who calls him “the Champion.” Faced with such a gesture, the “10” turned his head to the right with a look of surprise and gave a knowing smile as he continued his route.

How is the preseason going?

In Las Garzas’ itinerary, there is still the heaviest part of the preseason, before the start of the MLS. This Monday Inter Miami has scheduled a duel against FC Dallas in it Cotton Bowl Stadium de Dallas. It will serve as a stopover for the longest part of the trip, which will take you towards Middle East to play four more games.

The thing is that a week after the game, the team led by Gerardo Martino will get on a private plane to fly to Saudi Arabia, where it will have a double date that promises stellar clashes. At the start of the Asian tour, on Monday, January 29, they will face the Al Hilal (he made a strong decision with Neymar). A few days later, on February 1, they will face each other before the Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After that clash in the land of sheikhs and petrodollars, Inter Miami will continue heading east to land in Hong Kongin China, where on February 4 they will play against the Hong Kong All-Starsa team made up of the stars of the local league.

In the last phase of the marathon tour, Inter Miami will arrive in Japan to face the Vissel Kobe on Wednesday the 7th in the capital, Tokyo. It will not be a simple “friendly”: the presence of Andres Iniestaa footballer who said goodbye to that club, and who will have the chance to reunite with his great friends from Barcelona.

As if it were a reward for so many miles traveled, the South American will have the pleasure of colliding with Newell’s of Rosario, his great love. It will be February 15, one day after Valentine’s Day is celebrated in her native country. This game will be played in her new house, the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where it acts as a local. That clash against Leprosy will be in the week prior to Messi’s first official match, on Wednesday, February 21 against the Real Salt Lake.