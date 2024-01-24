Leo Messi wants to take the sixth former Barça player to Inter Miami

#Leo #Messi #sixth #Barça #player #Inter #Miami

The arrival of Leo Messi to Inter Miami It marked a revolution in the young MLS club chaired by David Beckham. Beyond the juicy conditions of his contract, they are making it easier for the Argentine to adapt with the arrival of several friends with whom he already met at FC Barcelona and those from Florida are still negotiating the signing of another exculé.

As pointed out Transfer market, Phillipe Coutinho could be the last big signing of the pink team because he was not happy with his time in Qatar. Aston Villa loaned Al Duhail last summer but the Brazilian has not adapted to the Persian Gulf league.

In Qatar, Coutinho has scored four goals in 11 games, two of them in the Asian Champions League, but He would seek to leave before the end of his transfer contract, scheduled for June 30. There, Leo Messi’s Inter Miami has appeared as a possibility for a player for whom Barcelona still has an option to earn money.

Barça sold the playmaker, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, for 20 million of euros, but also 50% of a future sale was guaranteed as long as it exceeded the price paid for Aston Villa for him. However, Inter would like to hire him on loan, once again avoiding the Catalan team receiving money for him.

Leo Messi ‘Barcelonizes’ Inter Miami

In addition to Leo Messi, the champion of the last Ligues Cup has had among its ranks since last summer: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. This January they have been joined Luis Suarez and, with the presence of ‘Tata Martino‘ as a coach and the possible signing of Coutinho, Inter Miami could bring together up to six former Barcelona players among its ranks.

