Leonel Herrera broke a record in Chile and sold his Colo Colo 91′ shirt for a millionaire amount

Leonel Herrera, the historic striker who scored the last goal of the 1991 Copa Libertadores final that Colo Colo won, finally managed to auction off his shirt. Number 21. The one with which he scored the third goal of that historic victory against Olimpia of Paraguay.

Dreams Auctions, those in charge of commanding the auction, revealed that the auction was completed. “The most important garment in Chilean sports history, at the club level, will remain in the best hands. We take care of the heritage and legacy as this relic deserves,” they indicated through their Instagram account.

Meanwhile, from La Tercera they indicated that the 21 shirt was finally sold for $35 thousand dollars ($30.4 million pesos), exceeding the base price of the auction by $5 thousand dollars.

“It is the most expensive item at auction in Chile and one of the three in South America. It was our task as caretakers of the heritage,” said Alejandro Burgos, partner at Dreams Auctions.

Previously, after a questioning by Gabriel “Coca” Mendoza, who assured that he told him that “he was mad as hell” for auctioning a shirt “that has no price,” Leonel Herrera himself had stated that he carried out the action “because I had it.” in the museum (of the albo club) for around 15 years. I passed it on to Colo Colo with all the love in the world, so that people could appreciate it. “I never received any type of remuneration.”

