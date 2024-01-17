L’Equipe is certain: “KAA Gent also sells Gift Orban to Lyon for millions”

#LEquipe #KAA #Gent #sells #Gift #Orban #Lyon #millions

Bombshell in the aftermath of KAA Gent – Club Brugge. According to the French L’Equipe, Gift Orban (21) will move to Olympique Lyon for an amount of approximately 13 million euros, which previously stole Malick Fofana from the Buffaloes. For Hein Vanhaezebrouck it would mean one less weapon.

Did Gift Orban quietly play his farewell match for KAA Gent yesterday?

At L’Equipe they are already convinced that it is. The same journalist who previously announced the transfer of Malick Fofana to Olympique Lyon, now reports that Gift Orban will make the same switch.

According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old Nigerian would move to Lyon for a sum of approximately 13 million and can sign a 4.5-year contract in France later this week.

Lyon is currently in acute danger of relegation due to a disappointing 16th place in the standings. It is not surprising that the traditional club in need turns to Belgian options: owner John Textor also owns RWDM and therefore knows the Belgian competition well.

Decreased market value

Orban’s departure from Ghent would not be illogical, but the timing is striking.

Ghent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck made it very clear on Tuesday evening after the cup match against Club that his core of players is not big enough. The scarcity is especially great at the back, but if Orban were to leave soon, it would also be a puzzle there. Especially as long as Tarik Tissoudali is still in the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.

On the other hand, everyone at KAA Gent realizes that an opportunity to buy Orban for a sum of this magnitude may no longer arise.

The unpredictable striker was a true sensation in his first months in Belgium who achieved unprecedented figures, but this season his engine started to sputter and his market value (plus interest) dropped considerably.

Orban also missed an imposed chance (see video below) to score the equalizer in yesterday’s cup match. “Last year he would have shot it with his eyes closed,” Vanhaezebrouck noted delicately. “It was all a bit difficult again.”

KAA Gent – which suffered a loss of 19 million last financial year – now seems to be taking its profit from Orban.

The Nigerian came just under a year ago from the Norwegian Tromso for a sum of around 3 million euros. Some Buffalo players may have secretly hoped to be able to make a small difference in the resale a few months ago, but making a profit of 10 million on a player who has now been the subject of a lot of doubts is nevertheless nice.

After the sale of Fofana (for 17 million and bonuses), everything indicates that Ghent will soon cash in again.

Only: who can Vanhaezebrouck field against KV Mechelen on Friday?

