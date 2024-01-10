“Lesson hard and dearly learned”

#Lesson #hard #dearly #learned

On her social network, I. Jasnauskaitė told the story of how her fiance Osvaldas mixed up Inide’s date of birth and for this reason they did not fly.

The story I.Jasnauskaitė agreed to share with lrytas.lt portal readers.

“We got up in the morning, packed our things last and left for the airport. The first stop was in Helsinki, where the flight was quite short and successful.

There was a 13-hour flight to Tokyo from Helsinki, and we still filled out visas for Australia on the flight.

After arriving in Tokyo, we had to travel from one airport to another, we barely managed to arrive, but everything was still fine here, we thought we would fly out, and then it turned out that Osvald mixed up my date of birth on the visa and didn’t let us through, so we had to stay in Tokyo,” he said. she

When asked whether the girl was very disappointed that she couldn’t fly to Australia, she was open that she really wasn’t, on the contrary, she was quite happy because Tokyo was the city of her dreams.

“I’m not really sad because Tokyo is on my list of dream cities,” she smiled.

“The lesson was learned hard and dearly, that you can’t trust your fiance when filling in your details! And seriously, Japan is one of my dream countries to visit, so I’m not mad at all that we’ll have a day paexplorinti around Tokyo,” she wrote.