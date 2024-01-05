Lessons from the COVID vaccine: ‘Innovative medicine’ must not be too far away any longer!

#Lessons #COVID #vaccine #Innovative #medicine #longer

“We can look at the dimensions of elderly people who are sick and want to have a good quality of life. Or maybe you are not yet an elderly person, but as someone who gets older wants to have a good quality of life, of course, taking care of your health is important. But medicine itself will play an additional role in helping take care of people if they are sick. and help this population have a better quality of life

I think everyone would like not only to live a long life but also to be healthy and long.”

Innovative medicine will answer the problem of emerging diseases. A disease that is still incurable or a disease that has medicine to treat but can increase the effectiveness of the medicine and reduce the side effects that will occur as a result.

The question is, how can more people have access to these innovative medicines?

One factor that cannot be avoided cannot be discussed. ‘Access to innovative medicine’ is a factor of ‘price’, which is quite high. For many reasons

“Innovative drug companies need to invest first.” Mr. Nantiwat explains

This is different from companies that produce general medicines. which is the production of medicine according to a formula that has already been invented and has no longer had patent protection Therefore, there is no cost for research and development. Some drugs take more than 20-30 years to develop and have investment costs per drug of more than 2,000 million baht. The company must bear the risk of another outcome.

Although innovative medicines have patent protection for only 20 years, in reality, Most innovative drug companies face a post-development process. This causes sometimes the production and distribution period to be only 10-15 years.

“In the business model of pharmaceutical companies that develop innovative medicines, they have the right to sell them while the patent is still protected. These funds will be income that can be used for additional investment for further development. Therefore, in order to make the cycle of innovative drug production in each company continue smoothly. That is, those developed drugs must be prescribed so that people can access them.”

Mr. Nantiwat sees that This is not just a matter of cost-profit, but it is about making the research and development cycle of new medicines easier. To meet the needs of public health, it can continue sustainably.

Because if there is no innovative drug production There is no prototype for general drug production.

“I want private and public companies to Understand the circuit here.”

Looking back at Thailand, we must admit that almost 100 percent of pharmaceutical companies in Thailand Being a pharmaceutical company that produces generic drugs means that it is a manufacturer but is not a researcher, innovator, or developer of new drugs. which requires enormous costs

“In Thailand, pharmaceutical companies may have limited resources to invest in research and development compared to global companies. In addition, the country’s industrial structure is still focused on the production of generic drugs. In order to make the leap to become a company that produces innovative medicines, it is quite limited. And it is very challenging.

But efforts are being made and more clarity is beginning to be seen. The COVID vaccine is an obvious example. Which not only has imported vaccines We have seen that Chula has developed as well. In fact, we can start with research within the university. And pharmaceutical companies can develop it further as well. But we must accept that it is not something that can happen in a short period of time.”

When asked whether the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMa) has a way for people to have access to these drugs?

“We are well aware of how to keep drug prices high. There are other ways to reach more people.” Chief Executive Officer The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PReMA) gives an example of such a method. Finding alternative sources of finance

“Nowadays, if we talk about the gold card The state is responsible for 100% of the expenses. As for the welfare of civil servants, it is 100% government expense. There will be some social security items that the insured person also participates in paying. But overall, it is If the government sees the importance and has a budget to support it. Access is more possible.

But as everyone knows The budget itself sometimes has many limitations. If a country is in the high income group, it will have more resources to manage. So we try to invite you to think. Besides the state budget, are there any other channels? This approach is used in many countries, such as Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, academics and health insurance companies or adding some benefits to the health insurance plan as well etc”

However, the important thing goes back to that. To what extent do all parties recognize the importance of investing in health?

According to one study, every 1 baht invested in innovative drug research will return an output equal to 2.9 baht, including an increase in the ‘quality of life’ of the population.

“PReMa member companies strive to create new innovative treatment possibilities.”

However, one thing that must be done is to create an understanding of ‘innovative medicine’ and how necessary it is. In an uncertain world And in the future, Thailand will step into a society that is full of aging. and disease