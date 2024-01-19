Let food be your medicine! List of healthy habits to start 2024

#food #medicine #List #healthy #habits #start

When the December’s holidays New Year’s diets begin. The goal is to obtain immediate and attractive results without going hungry. There are even people who claim that fat melts with lemon juice on an empty stomach, a method with strong diuretic powers, but not much more.

Here is a list of four proven diets, some out of fashion and others in full force:

INTERMITTENT FASTING: Close the peak for 12 hours.

ALKALINE: Basically green vegetables and legumes.

VINEGAR: A little vinegar before each meal

FOR THE BABY: Replace all food with jars of baby food and purees. Maximum 14 bottles a day.

But, there is foods and natural products of very common use that are very beneficial and help the body balance its metabolism.

There is a long inventory of magical foods and products, but in this short list there are very healthy foods that are easy to get in Mexico and there are many recipes that include them, make sure that your food is your medicine.

An adequate metabolism is the beginning of health, and this is the previous step to reducing weight and height. Cheer up!

SUPER FOODS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Broccoli

The friendliest ingredient since even children love it. In a cup of broccoli we find more than 200% of the requirements of vitamins C and K, folic acid, fiber, etc.

Fungus

The chef’s best friend, due to its intense flavor. Vitamin B3 or niacin, B2, selenium, copper, amino acids. Mushrooms, mushrooms, Portobelo, are found all year round.

The chiles

More vitamin C than oranges, plus vitamins A and E. Folic acid, potassium. capsaicin – what stings – stimulates circulation.

Kale or berza rizada

A serving of kale provides the body with vitamins A, B, C, K, E, as well as manganese, the essential mineral to transform food into energy; And if all that were not enough, it also provides protein!

Yellow or purple sweet potato

In addition to being delicious, they contain vitamins A and Cpotassium and tryptophan.

Chia

A natural source of omega 3 and 6, proteins, amino acids, flavonoids, B vitamins, calcium, iron. It is a wonderful seed.

Turmeric

An anti-inflammatory root containing iron, zinc, phosphorus, vitamins C, E and K. It should be consumed together with black pepper to increase its effectiveness.

Ginger

It is almost a medicine for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and digestive properties, and it also fights cholesterol among many other benefits.

pulque

Our national drink provides a large amount of lactobacilli beneficial for the mucosa and intestinal flora. But also minerals, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins C and B complex.