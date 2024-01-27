‘Let the governor sit there, it’s only anger’: MV Govindan

#governor #sit #anger #Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who came out against SFI’s protest. MV Govindan said, “Haven’t you wandered around the Kozhikode market, so let’s stay there for a while.” He told News18 that the governor is showing anger.

MV Govindan said that the government does not want to proceed with arguments. It is the governor who stands to argue. MV Govindan said that May is an inflexible and immature governor.

The state secretary of CPM said that the people understood the anger of the governor. Let the governor call whoever he wants. Let the Home Minister and the Prime Minister be called. Is it not in Kerala that the governor can stand and sit like this? MV Govindan also said that the position of the Governor is the same.

Related news

Dramatic incidents took place after about fifty SFI activists showed black flags to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the Kollam ground. Following this, the governor got out of the vehicle and scolded the police. The governor angrily asked the police why the lathicharge was not carried out and the assailants were not apprehended.

Also Read-
‘The Chief Minister’s daily wage workers are protesting:’ the Governor lashed out

The governor said that he will not return without arresting all those who showed the black flag. Then the governor sat on the chair and protested without being asked to get back into the vehicle. The Rural SP informed the Governor that 12 people were arrested in the incident. But the governor replied to SP that he will not return without arresting all 50 people.

Also Read:  APPOINTMENT OF THE PRIME MINISTER - Rajoelina asks for three names from the majority

Best videos

Read the most reliable news, live information, world, national, Bollywood, sports, business, health and lifestyle news on news news 18 Malayalam website.

  • First Published : January 27, 2024, 1:14 pm IST

Read on

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it
Posted on
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance
Posted on
Lotte Verbeek in film about Nuremberg trials with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek | Movies & Series
Lotte Verbeek in film about Nuremberg trials with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek | Movies & Series
Posted on
LIVE: Sabalenka and Zheng play in the Australian Open final
LIVE: Sabalenka and Zheng play in the Australian Open final
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News