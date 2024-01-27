‘Let the governor sit there, it’s only anger’: MV Govindan

#governor #sit #anger #Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who came out against SFI’s protest. MV Govindan said, “Haven’t you wandered around the Kozhikode market, so let’s stay there for a while.” He told News18 that the governor is showing anger.

MV Govindan said that the government does not want to proceed with arguments. It is the governor who stands to argue. MV Govindan said that May is an inflexible and immature governor.

The state secretary of CPM said that the people understood the anger of the governor. Let the governor call whoever he wants. Let the Home Minister and the Prime Minister be called. Is it not in Kerala that the governor can stand and sit like this? MV Govindan also said that the position of the Governor is the same.

Dramatic incidents took place after about fifty SFI activists showed black flags to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the Kollam ground. Following this, the governor got out of the vehicle and scolded the police. The governor angrily asked the police why the lathicharge was not carried out and the assailants were not apprehended.

‘The Chief Minister’s daily wage workers are protesting:’ the Governor lashed out

The governor said that he will not return without arresting all those who showed the black flag. Then the governor sat on the chair and protested without being asked to get back into the vehicle. The Rural SP informed the Governor that 12 people were arrested in the incident. But the governor replied to SP that he will not return without arresting all 50 people.

First Published : January 27, 2024, 1:14 pm IST

