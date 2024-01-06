Let the samba sound! Tiburones de La Guaira remains undefeated in this Round Robin (+Details)

#samba #sound #Tiburones #Guaira #remains #undefeated #Robin #Details

Sharks of La Guaira achieved a new victory in this journey through the Round Robin of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), now being against Bravos de Margarita after a final score of 8-4 at the Universitario de Caracas stadium to maintain its undefeated record.

La Guaira He achieved this vital victory thanks to his strong hitting, plus a cushion of four runs in the first three innings of the game, among which there was a home run by the Cuban, Yasiel Puig, which drove in three runs.

Another who led this victory was Wilson García who also brought three for home plate, in addition to going 4 for 4, he only lacked the home run for the ladder.

Cedrola promoted another and Torrens too, being until now a luxury reinforcement for the coastal people.

Another who stood out was Junior Guerra from the mound with a work of 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.

In this way, Oswaldo Guillén’s team consolidates its position in first place in the Round Robin with 3-0, undefeated for the visit of Leones del Caracas this Saturday.