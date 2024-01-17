let us pay more taxes

#pay #taxes

Two-thirds of millionaires from the world’s richest countries say they are willing to pay more taxes. This is reported by a club for wealthy Americans, the Patriotic Millionaires, which surveyed more than 2,300 millionaires from the 20 most prosperous countries in the world.

Of the rich people surveyed, it appears that 75 percent welcome the idea of ​​additionally taxing the wealth of billionaires. But millionaires can also be taxed if it is up to the rich. A wealth tax for millionaires is supported by two-thirds of the wealthy surveyed.

Box 3 tax in the Netherlands

Dutch people do not pay tax directly on capital, but on the return on capital. This concerns, for example, returns on savings, shares, crypto coins or a holiday home.

As of 2024, this so-called box 3 levy will be increased from 32 to 36 percent. In the House of Representatives, there is now a majority of parties in favor of additional taxation of millionaires.

In addition to the survey, 271 rich people have signed a call to have their wealth taxed. This should attract the attention of world leaders and business people, who are now meeting in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Rutger Bregman

One of the five Dutch signatories to this call is historian/writer Rutger Bregman, now a millionaire himself due to the success of his books. “Luckily I didn’t inherit it or retire it, so I was still allowed to pay tax on it.”

In 2019, Bregman himself was the one who caused a stir at Davos by confronting the super-rich present with the theme of tax avoidance.

‘No one addresses the real problem of tax avoidance’

Even now that he is a millionaire, Bregman believes that the tax system is unfair: “The wealth inequality is simply too great. Extremely wealthy people do little for their money, and hardly pay taxes.”

The successful author thinks that 2 percent wealth tax for millionaires is far from sufficient. “We must tax more heavily all the income that people do not work for, while the tax on middle-class labor must be significantly reduced.”

“For the ordinary Dutch person, working more often does not pay off. Meanwhile, a rich child who has never worked, and inherits an entire company from mom or dad, only pays 3 percent tax. This is unsustainable.”

The writer is setting up a foundation and indicates that he donates to charities. The fact that he is now a millionaire has not essentially changed his life, Bregman thinks. “I admit that I take the taxi a little more often than I used to.”