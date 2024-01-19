Let your smile light up your face. Teeth whitening tips and natural recipes to prevent cavities

#smile #light #face #Teeth #whitening #tips #natural #recipes #prevent #cavities

There are many people who suffer from yellowing of teeth, and this leads to searching for how to whiten teeth and obtain the desired bright whiteness, which works to increase a person’s self-confidence, whether he is a woman or a man, as the teeth and jaw are of great importance when talking to others, and A smile that illuminates the face and changes the mood of the smiley and those around him.

Teeth whitening tips

There are a number of tips that must be adhered to in order to whiten teeth and the resulting health issues for the jaw, and among these tips are a number of things:

Avoid smoking and the equivalent of alcohol and soft drinks.

Then reduce as much as possible the consumption of drinks that contain caffeine, including coffee.

It is necessary to ensure the daily use of a toothbrush and toothpaste that is compatible with your teeth.

Avoid chemicals that can cause damage to the teeth and remove the outer layer.

Strengthening the body’s immune system by eating healthy foods.

Staying away from sugars, whether for a diabetic patient or everyone else, preserves the teeth.

To get your teeth whiten, so that they are bright and do not contain defects or health problems, you can adhere to a healthy diet that works to lose excess weight and the harm that results from it, in addition to using natural whitening materials, including sodium bicarbonate, which can be used in a cup. Use warm water to gargle your mouth, or use a brush to clean your teeth, then rinse with water.

Recipes for flawless teeth

Using natural recipes is one of the most important elements of teeth whitening. Among these recipes are a number of ways to maintain white teeth, including: