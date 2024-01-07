Lethal pistol and dozens of cartridges, stolen from a house in Ilfov county. The police are looking for the author of the theft and announce filters

Publication date: 06.01.2024 22:18

A man who lives in Ilfov county complained to the police, on Saturday evening, that unknown persons stole a lethal pistol, over 20 cartridges and jewelry from his house. The police announce that they have opened an investigation to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The theft was announced on Saturday evening, by a person who lives in the city of Voluntari.

“On January 6 this year, at 7:47 p.m., the Police Inspectorate of Ilfov County was notified by a man, regarding the fact that unknown persons stole several jewels from his home located in the town of Voluntari , a lethal pistol and 24 cartridges”, announce the officials of the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate, according to News.ro.

The police officers from Voluntari, the Ilfov Criminal Investigation Service and the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service are at the scene, “to carry out specific activities, in order to establish the factual and legal situation and take the necessary legal measures”. specify the cited source.

