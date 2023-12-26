Letícia Cazarré is diagnosed with burnout; What is the appropriate treatment?

Letícia said that she spent months sleeping four hours a night and, during the day, she had an intense routine to take care of her children and the demands that a large family requires.

Furthermore, there is concern about the youngest daughter, who was born with a heart defect and had to be hospitalized a few times in the last year.

How to treat burnout

Unsustainable stress needs to be managed with specialized help. Psychiatry and psychology professionals are recommended to identify, guide and treat people with burnout. The two work together.

If the syndrome is diagnosed in the initial phase, treatment is carried out through psychotherapy, behavioral changes and changes in the environments in which the person lives — home and/or work.

However, if the condition is advanced, more serious, medication may be needed, especially to improve energy, mood and sleep. Furthermore, lifestyle changes are also essential for successful treatment.

