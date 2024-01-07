Letizia proves: a heel doesn’t have to be sky-high

#Letizia #proves #heel #doesnt #skyhigh

She suffers from her metatarsal bones and that is why Letizia from Spain increasingly wears no or lower heels. This also applies to the military parade that took place today.

On January 6, Spain celebrates the feast of the Epiphany. In addition to presenting gifts and treats, the armed forces are also put in the spotlight. On January 6, 1782, a Spanish-French coalition retook the island of Menorca from the British. The then king, Carlos the Third, designated the day as ‘military Easter, or Pasqua Militar. (Source: Vorsten)

Traditionally, King Felipe was present at the festivities, as were his wife and eldest daughter. Because Leonor is undergoing military training, she was dressed in a uniform, just like her father. For Queen Letizia, the script prescribed a long dress or skirt. And if you look closely at the photo below, you will see that Letizia’s pumps have a modest heel.

Beautiful doesn’t have to be sky-high.

Previously, Queen Letizia could be depicted in a controversial outfit on January 6. According to the Spanish magazine Vanitatis, she deliberately opted for a classic, modest look this year, in order to put her daughter Leonor in the spotlight. If that is true, I think Letizia’s choice is not only beautiful but also very appropriate. Her black skirt is from the Bouret brand.