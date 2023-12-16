“Let’s get tested for hepatitis C”, let’s get tested. The regional countryside lands in the city

AREZZO

The regional free screening campaign for Hepatitis C research arrives in Arezzo. Today, in fact, it will be possible to do it for free at the Hanging Garden of the Province, in via Ricasoli from 10am to 6pm and at the Prato from 3pm to 7pm. The campaign of the Region supported by the South East Tuscany Local Health Authority is called “TestiamoCi per l’hepatitis C”. , thanks to the collaboration of the Red Cross, White Cross and Misericordia, has arranged for the activation of 7 points in the province of Arezzo, where the population in the 34-54 age group will be able to undergo the rapid test for the detection of of the virus. “Hepatitis C is a pathology caused by the hcv virus which infects the liver – explained doctor Laura Berinini of the infectious diseases of Arezzo – It is a ‘sneaky’ virus because it does not always present symptoms. In 70% of cases, after six months after infection, the disease evolves into the most serious form of chronic hepatitis, still asymptomatic. In these cases, people do not realize they are affected until liver damage emerges, even decades later than the infection , causing cirrhosis and, in the even later stage, liver cancer. Treatment today consists of the administration of oral drugs, well tolerated and without significant side effects, thanks to which it is possible to completely eradicate the virus in approximately 8-12 weeks , with a positive response of the organism that goes beyond 95%”.

“Hence the importance of screening to highlight ‘the underground’, it is in fact a public health operation” – added Doctor Nicola Vigiani, public hygiene and prevention departmental area.

