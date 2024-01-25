“Let’s maintain this current so that Portuguese can be spoken even more in this CAN” – FAF

Angola is qualified for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023) in football and is part of a group of five teams that benefited from Mozambique’s draw with Ghana (2-2), in Group B.

With Ghana having just two points in third place in that group, after the third and final round, Angola, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, all with four points in their respective groups, are, at the very least, guaranteed passage as a of the best four third-placed teams.

“We will maintain this trend, when Angola plays, so that in this CAN there will be even more Portuguese spoken”, said the Angolan Football Federation, making reference to Cape Verde’s draw with Egypt, yesterday.

In a video showing training with the goalkeepers, he also highlighted that “our goalkeepers are ready to respond to whatever comes in the game against Burkina Faso”.

Even though Angola loses this Tuesday to Burkina Faso and Algeria beats Mauritania, Pedro Gonçalves’ men have already secured third place in Group D, for the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Angolans are confident in another victory for the Palancas Negras today, at 5 pm, in Yamoussoukro, Côte D’Ivoire.