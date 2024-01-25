“Let’s maintain this current so that Portuguese can be spoken even more in this CAN” – FAF –

Angola is qualified for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023) in football and is part of a group of five teams that benefited from Mozambique’s draw with Ghana (2-2), in Group B.

With Ghana having just two points in third place in that group, after the third and final round, Angola, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, all with four points in their respective groups, are, at the very least, guaranteed passage as a of the best four third-placed teams.

“We will maintain this trend, when Angola plays, so that in this CAN there will be even more Portuguese spoken”, said the Angolan Football Federation, making reference to Cape Verde’s draw with Egypt, yesterday.

In a video showing training with the goalkeepers, he also highlighted that “our goalkeepers are ready to respond to whatever comes in the game against Burkina Faso”.

Even though Angola loses this Tuesday to Burkina Faso and Algeria beats Mauritania, Pedro Gonçalves’ men have already secured third place in Group D, for the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Angolans are confident in another victory for the Palancas Negras today, at 5 pm, in Yamoussoukro, Côte D’Ivoire.

Also Read:  Draymond Green banned for hitting – his scandal file is getting longer

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
The union of civilian employees at the Valcartier base ready for a long strike
Posted on
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
A young man from Mureș, who had been missing for nine years, was found on the street by the gendarmes from Argeş
Posted on
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final
Posted on
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News