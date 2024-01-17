“Let’s mobilize the country so that local authorities can resume the national agenda” – ACJ

Adalberto Costa Júnior said this Thursday, 11th, that UNITA’s priority this year is to press for the implementation of local authorities. To this end, the largest opposition party has the motto “2024 – Year of National Mobilization for Local Authorities”.

“We are going to take a broad mobilization across the country so that local authorities can return their attention to the national agenda”, he informed. This is because, according to the leader of Galo Negro, “local authorities and the implementation of local elections are totally rejected by the regime. They have prevented the approval of laws.”

“We voted in the National Assembly, in General, on the entire municipal package in April 2019. It only took a month for us to have everything approved in May 2019 in Special. They were delaying and now only one law is missing: the Law for the Institutionalization of Local Authorities. And as there are no more excuses for not scheduling it, the regime’s strategists invented the multiplication of municipalities and the political-administrative division, whose sole objective is to prevent the realization of local power”, argued Adalberto Costa Júnior, in his speech during the ceremony of new year greetings.

He also spoke, among other matters, about the proposal to dismiss the President of the Republic, however, failed in the Extraordinary Plenary convened by the National Assembly, on October 14th. The MPLA and the Humanist Party of Angola voted against the initiative, while the PRS abstained.

“The proposal delivered to the National Assembly and never distributed to either the Parliamentary groups or the Specialty Committees, due to violations of the Constitution and the Rules of the AN is now on the table of the Judges of the Constitutional Court”, he explained, mentioning the two legal processes -legal documents sent by the party to that body, in the third week of December 2023.

“This UNITA initiative does not mean on our part an option to break with the President of the Republic, but only the exhaustion of all steps taken towards the legality of its acts and the invitation to embrace the CRA and the laws, to a better Angola for everyone”, he stressed.

Partnerships

Another point that was highlighted in Adalberto Costa Júnior’s speech is that for the party to achieve its objectives, among other actions, “the president of UNITA will continue to insist on bridges, so that together we can consolidate the foundations for a democratic, modern Angola , with human development appropriate to the potential of our country, which is immense”, he said.

“We will invite countries that are friends of Angola to help us consolidate stability, because they will also benefit from it. An Angola with stability, with speed acquired on the development route, becomes an even more interesting partner for everyone and certainly capable of attracting foreign investment, not just in the form of credit lines supported by sovereign guarantees, which have had a very dangerous effect of continuous growth in public debt”, he added.