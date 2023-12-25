“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners.” Celentano’s message in the special Christmas episode of Las Fierbinți

Celentano sent an optimistic message for Romanians in the special Christmas episode 2023 “Las Fierbinți.

He urges them to have more faith in themselves and stop comparing themselves to strangers.

“You know how life should be lived. Life must be lived with all confidence. To give you an example, like a fat woman who dresses tight. Bah, bah! It hurts her in the stomach why people say, she sees her way and that’s it. So must we. And leave me with these foreigners, because they are extras”, says Celentano.

In the special Christmas edition 2023 “Las Fierbinți”, he has a discussion with a journalist and reveals to her the secret of a fulfilled life.

“Let’s stop comparing ourselves to foreigners. Why should we compare ourselves to anyone. My advice is to compare everything with us, with a year. Look back a little. If now, compared to last year, you are a little better, you have good food on the table, you have more friends, you reconciled with that one, you kissed the other one, you have a more serene life – we are more win. That’s the secret.

Wherever we go in the world, we know everything. The Romanian’s DNA is a shaorma with everything. What else? When you go to Bucharest now, look for the prime minister and send him a message from me that I am on his side, I am in his army, to take me there. You know why? I heard him on the radio saying: “Romania is going to fight back strongly against poverty.” Well, I’ve been doing this for years, miss, on my word,” Celentano said.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 25-12-2023 10:05

