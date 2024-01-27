Letter and 7 questions from Fenerbahe to TFF!

#Letter #questions #Fenerbahe #TFF

Fenerbahe Sports Club sent a letter to the Turkish Football Federation regarding the appointment of referee Bahattin İmek for the Fenerbahe – Samsunspor and Galatasaray – Istanbulspor matches and the referee’s decisions. This letter also emphasized that there have been different attitudes and decisions towards the two teams in the recent period, and the reason for this was asked.

In the letter sent to the Board of Directors of the Turkish Football Federation, the decision was reacted by emphasizing that the wrong threshold was set during the free-kick goal scored by Bahattin İmek with Galatasaray’s Istanbulspor coach Kerem Aktrkolu and the yellow-red team went to the result.

7 QUESTIONS FROM FENERBAHE TO TFF!

In this letter sent from the yellow-dark blue club front, the following questions were asked to the President of the Turkish Football Federation, Mehmet Büyükkeki, and all those responsible for him;

"On what basis was Bahattin İmek appointed to Galatasaray coach a few days later, after the outrageous decision of Fenerbahe-Samsunspor? Why was the foul decision, which was ignored and not implemented in the Galatasaray-Istanbulspor match, implemented in the Fenerbahe match? Are the rules applied differently in football based on colours? While only Mauro Icardi's goal, which was canceled due to offside in the 67th minute of Man Man, was reviewed at 4.30, is it enough to give 5 minutes of extra time? If the match had been a 1-1 draw at that moment and not with Galatasaray's 2-1 advantage, referee Bahattin İmek would have called the match 5 minutes again. What was the comment, opinion and evaluation of the Turkish Football Federation and the Central Referee Board, while the whole public was questioning the obviously erroneous intervention made in just one match? What will be your attitude towards this injustice between the two teams due to the standardless decisions of the referees?"

On the other hand, the letter claimed that Bahattin İmek influenced the results of the Fenerbahe – Samsunspor and Galatasaray – Istanbulspor matches and called for justice to the Turkish Football Federation.

THAT LETTER FROM FENERBAHE…

“Attention to the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors;

The non-standard referee decisions applied between our Football Team, which is in the championship race in the Super League, and our opponent reached its peak with the Galatasaray-Istanbulspor match played on January 25, 2024.

Bahattin İmek, who was on duty in the match played on January 25, 2024, also took part in the Samsunspor team of our team, and with the common opinion of all referee, commentators and sports public, he made a wrong foul decision and it affected the outcome of the game.

The referee who made this important mistake was assigned to the match of our opponent, another team in the championship race, and the same referee ignored the foul decision he gave against our team 4 days (96 hours) ago, this time in favor of Galatasaray, and affected the match result.

In the same match, the referee not only made this mistake, but also Galatasaray Football Team came to a conclusion with the jump-off made with the wrong distance.

The injustice arising from the different decisions made by the referees between the two teams in the championship race has disturbed our Club and our community.

Before the Minister of Turkish Football Federation, Mr. Mehmet Büyükkeki, we ask the following questions to all those responsible:

On what basis was Bahattin İmek appointed to Galatasaray coach a few days later, after the outrageous decision of Fenerbahe-Samsunspor?

Why was the foul decision, which was ignored and not implemented in the Galatasaray-Istanbulspor match, implemented in the Fenerbahe match?

Are the rules applied differently in football based on colours?

Another issue for which we eagerly await the answer is the inconsistency in the extra time added at the end of the match.

Is it enough to give 5 minutes of extra time when only Mauro Icardi’s goal, which was canceled due to offside in the 67th minute in Man, was reviewed at 4.30?

If the match had been a 1-1 draw instead of a 2-1 Galatasaray advantage, would referee Bahattin İmek have added 5 minutes to the match?

What was the comment, opinion and evaluation of the Turkish Football Federation and the Central Referee Board, while the whole public was questioning the obviously erroneous intervention made in only one match?

“What will be your attitude towards this injustice between the two teams due to the standard decisions of the referees?”