Letter from a medical student

#Letter #medical #student

Good morning!

I am Eva, a medical student in Madrid, I have attended some SIAP [Seminario de Innovación en Atención Primaria]I don’t know if you will remember me (sorry, I don’t know if I should address you

you or of you, but given your usual closeness I will talk about you).

I’ve been thinking about writing to you (you and Mercedes) for a while, and with the start of the school year it seems more necessary. You see, I am in love with medicine, and by that I mean that I love studying it, but above all because I think it allows you, like reading, to live other lives that you wouldn’t have time for otherwise. It confronts you with the human condition, and teaches you with the firmness and softness of living through other people’s skins, but so similar to yours…, or at least that’s how it would be in an ideal world. In this real world I find myself crying many days when I leave the hospital, absolutely frustrated with the medical institution.

I see supremacist medicine, which in my opinion does more harm than good, a lack of common sense, knowledge, important humanity and ethics, technocracy, unnecessary interventions, irreparable damage, moral superiority, competitiveness with colleagues, classist, racist and sexist doctors, and patients who thank the doctor for helping them with the erectile dysfunction resulting from that unnecessary intervention, while the doctor then comments on why he will need to make use of his sexuality at that age.

I am afraid of the future of medicine, which every day has more control and authority over an anesthetized population devoid of autonomy. And I cry, because I don’t know how to fit into all this. How to find tools that help me endure everyday life, how to be able to say that I want to be part of such a harmful profession, and how not to lose optimism or hope.

I have seriously considered finishing the degree and something else butterfly, but the truth is that, as Saint-Exupéry says in “The Little Prince”, ‘when the mystery is too impressive we do not dare to disobey’. I just want to be a village doctor, have my patients, have my garden, a quiet life… But I know that medicine (and even more so family medicine) is a life of struggle.

Luckily in my personal life I have deep roots in things that make my life beautiful, but I don’t know what to do with medicine.

So my question is, How have you endured these years? How do you not lose strength, nor become discouraged, to maintain joy and optimism? Thanks a lot.

Our response to Eve

USE:

We have edited the response, for better reading comprehension and to avoid identifying Eva. But the text is not a literary creation, but rather what we reply to in particular and which we have been authorized to disseminate in public.

DICE:

-You are “signed”, Eva

-for good

-we specifically remember your participation in the Seminar (SIAP) in Zaragoza

-thank you for your trust

-It hurts to read you, it hurts a lot

-We have seen what you are saying from “far away” in general and very closely in particular, in the son of a friend who has just finished Medicine.

-We will answer you, but if you don’t mind we will use your text, making it anonymous to answer it in public

-There are many of you who want another Medicine that has nothing to do with the one they teach you

-but we are going to try to answer your questions, which are important

-your questions are two 1/ How have you endured these years? And 2/ How do you not lose strength, nor become discouraged, to maintain joy and optimism?

-We ask that you read all the bibliography that we provide, please, although it will take you a few hours to complete the task

-The key thing is to know that perseverance is the revolutionary virtue, so you have to be in the spirit that you are going to die as you believe you should live, always committing yourself to the suffering of others, with joy and tranquility, without “burning yourself out.” never

-It is a bit of blind faith, that of long-term losers, of knowing that it is worth it even if it does not seem like it, that it is not just for you, that it is out of solidarity with all those who try like you, who are in a path in which we support each other without almost realizing that you are not going to “win” but rather reduce the harms that are avoidable, reduce inequality

-defeat does not make a cause unjust, on the contrary it should inflame us to continue with that of “we are in defeat, not in taming” (1)

-You have to learn that defeat is not unworthy, that in defeat there is a lot of learning; be indomitable and incombustible and for this you need rigorous and constant training

-We are clear that we are not Jesus Christ, nor do we have a mission to save the world, that ours is smaller and more beautiful, more personal and closer, the simple alleviation of suffering among those close to us and to help where we can to do the same. among those who are far away; He remembers that the main health problems are not medical but social:

1/ social inequality and 2/ lack of democracy (2)

-in addition to knowing how to be a long-term loser, rigorous and constant training and not believing in Jesus Christ, you need an “oasis”, a group in which you feel “normal” and not a stranger; for example, the SIAP that you already know, in which “everyone has something to teach and a lot to learn” (3)

-Heroic behavior is expected of you, but heroic behavior is simply the civilized response, doing what we are expected to do, today, tomorrow and always; Heroic behavior is the simple and difficult civility of doing one’s duty, staying calm and having common sense; As Albert Camus wrote in “The Plague”: “In the face of the plague, civility, not heroism” (4)

-Every day in medical work, immense good can be done, in those encounters with those who suffer, even in the infernal conditions of this Medicine that is taught and practiced from towers of arrogance with foundations of ignorance, with that medical authoritarianism that comes hubris syndrome (proud excess, the arrogance of someone who holds power and believes they know everything) (5); try to work with the opposite spirit, with the prudence of phronesis, that serene practical knowledge that comes above all from self-knowledge; remember that structural institutional deterioration is no excuse for the loss of professionalism

-“every day at work there is space and time to do it well” is useful for student, resident and clinician because every day we have the opportunity to do something well, to alleviate suffering and pain, to achieve a little confidence, to help to cope with the illness (and death), of course not in all cases, not exactly in the consultation, sometimes in the hallway, or on the street, or calling on the phone, etc., but taking advantage of the immense opportunity and closeness that gives empathy and pity to those who suffer

-The objective is to practice Harmonic Medicine and you have to read about it because it is key now in your life; Harmonious Medicine is based on: 1/ understanding and accepting that our mission is not to reduce morbidity and deaths in general, but rather unnecessarily premature and health-avoidable morbidity and mortality (MIPSE), 2/ promoting that doctors practice with two fundamental social ethics , that of refusal (not everything possible is desirable) and that of ignorance (we do not know everything, although we know a lot), and 3/ having compassion, courtesy, mercy and tenderness with patients and their families in clinical practice, with colleagues, with superiors and with oneself (6, 7)

-You have to read what we wrote about a talk to family medicine residents in Quito, Ecuador, a bit of a global summary of our thinking and practice, about how to be a general family doctor and not perish in the effort; in summary:

«We doctors have two objectives: 1/ avoid-treat-alleviate suffering and 2/ help humans die well. When we do it well we can do it so well that the patient even tries to kiss our hand when he sees the “everyday secular miracles” we achieve. Unfortunately, we believe ourselves to be scientists and we tend to stop being healers capable of “everyday secular miracles.” We go from healers to healers and end up in magicians who promise impossible things, such as eternal life on Earth, and thus we end up in merchants with predominant interests in doing business. We try to ignore that, when a doctor acts as a doctor, he can seem like a god. We try to ignore that “everyday secular miracles” are fundamental for patients and their families, for the community and for society. They are also important for professionalism, for dedication to the sacred task that is the doctor’s work. Let’s be doctors, then. Let us act as such; we are necessary” (8)

-and, finally, read this letter to a first-year medical student where it summarizes a little everything you need, from giving up drugs to endure clinical day-to-day life to enjoying what life offers you as a person ( 9)

-We have a professional and social commitment and to respond it is key not to become discouraged, not to lose joy, not to fall into cynicism -In addition, we are happy when trying to fulfill that social commitment. What more can we ask for?

-Of course, we are with you in rural medicine, in your aspiration to work in a town, where Medicine is still Medicine

-anyway

-we are on the same path, even though ours is almost at the end, with the satisfaction of how much we have lived and how little we have to live, with our foot in the stirrup of the horse of death (always a faithful companion, to the that we have neither feared nor fear)

-we understand you and feel you are a good person and professional

-You will be a good rural doctor, don’t doubt it, and very important for many patients and for the community, almost without realizing it.

-there is nothing more, life gives thousands of ways to live, and practicing medicine is one of them, almost a privilege

-don’t give up

-you have us by your side

-you will tell

-kisses from Mercedes and a hug from Juan Gérvas

Bibliography

1.- Long-term losers. Fireproof and indomitable.