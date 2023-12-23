Letter of the day: Prayer to the lazy

#Letter #day #Prayer #lazy

– Prayer to the lazy

Published today at 08:57

Confignon, December 21The poster for the Bains des Pâquis showing a Holy Virgin carrying a sloth in her arms is considered by some to be blasphemous on this Christmas Eve. Imagining “men of good will” no longer kneeling before the Son of God, but a smiling sloth comfortably seated in the arms of the Madonna is so frightening for the petitioners, that they request the removal of the poster.

“In this society in the grip of acceleration, loving the slowest animal on earth is a matter of survival!”

I don’t have the slightest idea what motivated the authorities or the artist, but I would like to offer my interpretation of the poster: our ultra-consumerist and hyperactive society is increasingly removed from daily contemplation. So, in this society in the grip of acceleration, loving the slowest animal on earth is a matter of survival!

Certainly, our society offers meditation during seminars in inner realization, yoga classes between noon and two, weekends of intensive meditation, but the peace we gain there does not come close to that resulting from of the daily meditative inertia of the lazy person. Loving the lazy person as ourselves therefore invites us to contemplation: “Find the lazy person in you, love her and welcome your inner sleeper”, what a beautiful prayer for the rest of us, poor runners. […]

Mary welcomes into her womb an animal rather than a little man. This reminds us that we are connected to nature and that our pride is reduced to nothing when biodiversity leaves, and that sloths like pangolins could give us a new virus every year. […]

Let us now observe this Madonna, so calm, so white, so pure, contrasting with a grayish creature, which spends most of its time hanging on the trees, head down. I then think that she embraces otherness. Perhaps the Virgin invites us to welcome without preconceived judgment those who offend us by their difference. A welcome invitation at the time of family reunions which can turn red, a welcome invitation when some find themselves isolated.

Finally, the sloth does not hesitate to take out its clawed paw if it is mistreated. This folivore is not a predator, but it knows how to defend itself when you want to dislodge it from its tree. I see it as an incentive to denounce oppression and attacks from predators of all kinds. Thus, I will love my neighbor as Mary loves the lazy person.

Julie Peradotto

