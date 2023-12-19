Letters Monday about God of War, GTA 6, AI in games & cargo bikes

#Letters #Monday #God #War #GTA #games #cargo #bikes

This talk show is made possible by UPP. All opinions expressed in this video are our own. UPP has no say in the content and, just like you, are seeing the video for the first time here on the site.

After a quiet weekend we return to reality. And that means rolling up your sleeves and getting to work on the End of Year content. But the first thing we do on Monday, law-abiding as we are, is record a new edition of Letters Monday. The longest running gaming section in the Netherlands. We have been answering the community’s pressing questions every Monday for seventeen years. So that everyone can start the working week feeling zen. The gentlemen on duty today are Boris, JJ and Skate. Three veterans of the profession will provide answers to a number of questions. For example, whether we think that Rockstar is not making too much of a parody of GTA 6, whether a new Jak & Daxter and a new Brothers in Arms are on the way and whether AI will lead to far-reaching democratization of the games. You can see and hear the answers to these questions and more in the Letters Monday of Monday, December 18, 2023.

Isn’t GTA 6 becoming too much of a parody of real life?

Another cool question is whether we ever play mods around GTA? Or maybe mods of other games? If so, what are they? And if we have to choose between a PS5 or a cargo bike, what should we go for? Difficult question…

Start 2024 well and get a 10% discount on UPP protein & creatine

This edition of Letters Monday is sponsored by UPP. They make tasty protein shakes and creatine that can contribute to a healthy diet. And yes, both products can also be useful for gamers. An ideal start to 2024 if everyone wants to feel better about themselves. We have a discount code especially for our community, if you want to try out UPP. Go to upp.store, buy a pack of protein of your choice or creatine and enter the code ‘Gamekings’ at checkout for a 10% discount.