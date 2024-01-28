Levante crashes against a Tenerife that finished the game with 10 players

#Levante #crashes #Tenerife #finished #game #players

Levante UD once again let a rival escape alive, whom they had to beat without excuses in a bad match in which the haste in attacking actions left the granotas without scoring on a day in which Tenerife deserved much more than the locals.

The first moments passed with equality, with the two teams sharing the minutes of possession and without clear opportunities. The Levante fans stirred in their seats when in the 18th minute their team went on the counterattack with a ball that passed through the feet of Carlos Álvarez. He gave it to Algobia and the ’23’ opened on the right wing for Capa to put the center. Juan Soriano stopped the ball to avoid problems in the small area.

Minutes later, in a new counterattack, Levante UD went for the goal and tried with a good combination in the last few meters between Dani Gómez and Bouldini, a shot that ended up in the hands of the visiting goalkeeper.

In the last moments of the first half, Dani Gómez forced the defense to work hard to prevent his approach from causing problems and Medrano ended up sending the ball for a corner after the striker’s shot. Thus, without any changes in the score, both teams headed to the locker room.

After the restart, the approaches by CD Tenerife came from set pieces, while Levante UD continued trying to go on the counterattack and through combinative plays. The clearest chance came for the visitors in the 59th minute with a powerful shot from outside the area by Roberto López that hit the post.

Shortly after, one of the most anticipated moments for all those who make up the Granota family occurred when Andrés García returned to the playing fields after suffering bone edema in the tarsus of his left foot at the end of September.

The Levantinistas tried it later with an internship of Dani Gómez. Already in the area, the forward left it to Lozano and the latter’s shot was caught by Juan Soriano. The response from the Tenerife team was not long in coming and Enric Gallego was on the verge of overtaking his team on the scoreboard but he encountered Andrés Fernández who did everything possible and impossible to prevent the ball from entering his goal.

The ball bounced on the same goal line and went out. With ten minutes remaining in the match, José León saw the second yellow card and the visitors were outnumbered. Shortly after, Levante UD was on the verge of taking the lead on the scoreboard after a shot by Iván Romero hit the post.

Finally, the lack of definition in the last meters took its toll on both teams who had to settle for a tie.