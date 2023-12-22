Levels on the Leine in Hanover are rising rapidly

#Levels #Leine #Hanover #rising #rapidly

Hanover. The water levels of the Leine and Ihme in the region are rising rapidly. Within a very short time, for example, the value at the Hanover-Herrenhausen measuring station skipped the second reporting stage. In Neustadt, too, the river is already overflowing its banks in individual places. The authorities have issued an initial flood warning. We provide a constantly updated overview of the current situation and developments.

Just last week, Leine and Ihme flooded individual areas – this time, for example, the cycle path in Ricklingen near the Ohedamm. At the Peter-Fechter-Ufer opposite the Ihme Center the river has reached the edge of the bank.

The Leine level in Hanover-Herrenhausen

According to the Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), the line in Hanover-Herrenhausen currently reaches 5.02 meters (as of 6 a.m.). Reporting level 2 (4.20 meters) was exceeded on Thursday at 10 a.m., the previous one (3.80 meters) already late on Wednesday evening around 11:15 p.m. The NLWKN forecast for the next few hours predicts a further, very rapid increase. Already late on Thursday evening, the forecast indicated that the line in Herrenhausen could exceed the five-meter mark in the future.

Der Leinepegel in Koldingen

The line level has also risen rapidly in Koldingen near Pattensen. On Wednesday evening the value was 2.85 meters, but has now reached 4.44 meters (as of 6:45 a.m.). Since around 6 p.m. on Thursday, reporting level 2 (from 3.90 meters) has also been in effect at Pattensen. There is no forecast for further development for this measuring point. However, since all other stations continue to predict rising values, this will probably also be the case in Koldingen. Reporting level 3 is reached at 4.70 meters.

The Leine level in Neustadt

In Neustadt, like in Herrenhausen, reporting level 2 (from 3.80 meters) applies. The line level is currently 4.36 meters (as of 6 a.m.). The NLWKN also expects water levels in Neustadt to rise sharply by Friday. Accordingly, the value could possibly approach 4.50 meters or more on December 22nd. Warning level 3 is reached at 4.80 meters. Neustadt’s traffic coordinator Benjamin Gleue warns that if the water level continues to rise on Friday, there is a risk that the district road over the Leine Bridge to Poggenhagen (Poggenhagener Straße) will be closed.

The weather forecast for the next few days

The continuous rain will not let up in the coming days. Although there will be less rainfall on Friday night, it will increase again as the weather progresses. According to the DWD’s current assessment, it will continue to rain in varying degrees of intensity on Saturday, December 23rd and Christmas Eve. The Wetter.com portal, for example, predicts a rainfall of more than 19 liters per square meter for the entire Saturday. Plus it stays windy.

This is what the reporting levels mean

For reporting level 1, the NLWKN speaks in its overview of a “full drain”. This means that the river is full to the brim, with water only sporadically overflowing its banks. Category 2 already means that mainly agricultural and forestry areas will be flooded. Flooding of individual properties, streets and cellars is only possible from the next higher category.

Harz dams drain water

The massive increase is mainly due to the heavy rains of the past few days. At the same time, the waterworks in the Harz opened the gates of the dams on Wednesday in view of the impending rainfall so that these reservoirs do not overflow. The water masses of the innermost river, for example, flow into the Leine. This will also lead to rising water levels in the next few days.

HAZ