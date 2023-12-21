Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter

#Leverkusen #Bundesliga #record #win #Ndoye #match #winner #Inter

Bild: keystone

20.12.2023, 23:3521.12.2023, 10:54

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen – Bochum 4-0

Granit Xhaka ends his first half of the year with Leverkusen undefeated. In the 16th round of the Bundesliga, the leader won 4-0 at home against Bochum. The first pursuers also win.

Bayer Leverkusen’s record in the first half of the season was 25 games, 22 wins and three draws. This means that Xabi Alonso’s team breaks HSV’s record from the 1982/83 season, when Hamburg remained unbeaten in 24 games in a row at the start of the season. In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen leads the table with a four-point lead over Bayern Munich (2-1 in Wolfsburg) and eight points ahead of Stuttgart (3-0 against Augsburg).

Patrik Schick, who had not yet made a big appearance, was responsible for the last three points until the end of the winter break in mid-January. The Czech striker scored a hat-trick to make it 3-0 at the break, after not scoring in the Bundesliga since September 2022 due to persistent adductor problems.

Wirz and Bernardo in a duel.Image: keystone

Bayer Leverkusen – Bochum 4:0 (3:0).

30,210 spectators.

Tore: 30. Schick (Penalty) 1:0. 32. Schick 2:0. 45. Schick 3:0. 69. Boniface 4:0.

Remarks: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka. Bochum with Loosli (from 69th).

Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich 1:2

For Bayern Munich, who played one game less than Leverkusen, there were no surprises on the scorer list. Harry Kane made it 2-0 with a wonderful shot from 30 meters.

It was the Englishman’s 21st goal in his 15th Bundesliga game. Jamal Musiala scored the 1-0. At Wolfsburg, Cedric Zesiger was substituted at half-time after an early warning.

Kane scores to make it 0-2.Image: keystone

Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich 1:2 (1:2).

28,917 spectators.

Tore: 33. Musiala 0:1. 43. Kane 0:2. 45. Arnold 1:2.

Remarks: Wolfsburg with Zesiger (until 46th).

VfB Stuttgart – Augsburg 3:0

Stuttgart could also count on its top scorer. Serhou Guirassy, ​​who was only five goals behind Kane in the scorers list, scored seconds before half-time to make it 2-0 against Augsburg, who played with Kevin Mbabu in the first half hour and with Ruben Vargas in the last half hour.

Goalkeeper Dahmen can no longer stop the goal to make it 1-0.Image: keystone

VfB Stuttgart – Augsburg 3:0 (2:0).

53,600 spectators.

Tore: 18. Undav 1:0. 45. Guirassy 2:0. 69. Führich 3:0.

Remarks: VfB Stuttgart without Stergiou (substitute). Augsburg with Mbabu (until 59th) and Vargas (from 59th).

Union Berlin – 1. FC Cologne 2-0

Union Berlin can breathe a sigh of relief in the lower region of the table. With the 2-0 at home against Cologne, the Köpenickers achieved only their second win in the last four months. Benedict Hollerbach and David Fofana both scored after the break after work from Kevin Volland.

Danish goalie Frederik Rönnow also played a large role in the victory, with his saves ensuring that Union did not concede a goal in a game for the first time since the cup game in mid-August against fourth division club Astoria Walldorf.

1. FC Union Berlin, which has been coached by Nenad Bjelica since Urs Fischer’s departure, is now three points ahead of the last three teams in the Bundesliga, which also includes Cologne, in a less played game.

There is joy at Union.Image: keystone

Union Berlin – 1. FC Cologne 2:0 (0:0).

22,012 spectators.

Tore: 55. Hollerbach 1:0. 78. Fofana 2:0.​

Frankfurt – Mönchengladbach 2:1

Eintracht Frankfurt – Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:1 (0:1).

58,000 spectators.

Tore: 27. Wöber 0:1. 92. Aurélio Buta 1:1. 97. Koch 2:1.

Remarks: 88. Yellow-red card against Wöber (Borussia Mönchengladbach). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (injured).

Heidenheim – SC Freiburg 3:2

Heidenheim – SC Freiburg 3:2 (0:1).

15,000 spectators.

Tore: 7. Höler 0:1. 52. Dinkci 1:1. 64. Höler (penalty) 1:2. 84. Kleindienst 2:2. 92. Ginter (own goal) 3:2.

Remarks: SC Freiburg without Serge Müller (not in the squad).

Italian Cup

Inter Mailand – Bologna 1:2 n. V.

The dominant team in Italian football this season was surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16 of the Cup. Inter Milan – previously unbeaten in 15 games in a row – lost to FC Bologna 1-2 after extra time. Substitute Dan Ndoye became the match winner for the guests with his winning goal in the 116th minute. Another Swiss player, Michel Aebischer, was on the pitch, but Remo Freuler was exceptionally unused.

Inter Milan – FC Bologna 1:2 n. V. (0:0, 0:0)

Tore: 92. Augusto 1:0. 112. Beukema 1:1. 116. Ndoye 1:2.

Remarks: Martinez (Inter) misses a penalty in the 65th minute. Bologna with Aebischer and Ndoye (from 85th), without Freuler (replacement).

The league

Barcelona – Almeria 3:2

FC Barcelona prevailed against Almeria thanks to a goal from Sergi Roberto in the 83rd minute. The guests had previously equalized twice. Barça captain Roberto had already made it 2-1, and as a double goalscorer he became the celebrated hero of the evening.

Sergio Roberto scores to make it 3-2.Image: keystone

Barcelona – Almeria 3:2 (1:1)

Tore: 33. Sheet 1:0 41. Leo Baptist 1:1. 60. Sergi Robert 2:1. 71. Edgar Gonzalez 2:2. 83. Sergi Robert 3:2.

Granada – FC Sevilla 0:3

Granada – FC Sevilla 0:3 (0:2)

Tore: 23. Pedrosa 0:1. 32. Ocampos 0:2. 49. Ramos 0:3.

Remarks: Sevilla without Sow (injured).

Ligue 1

Brest – Lorient 4:0

Yvon Mvogo suffered his third defeat in a row with Lorient and his club is second to last in Ligue 1.

The Swiss national goalkeeper lost the Breton duel with Brest 0:4. For Brest, who are surprisingly strong this season, 20-year-old Malian Kamory Doumbia scored four times in the first half.

Brest is in 4th place in the table. Only Paris Saint-Germain, which won 3-1 against Metz thanks to two goals from league top scorer Kylian Mbappé, Nice (2-0 against Lens) and Monaco (2-1 in Toulouse) are ahead of the club from the port city on the Atlantic.

Brest – Lorient 4:0 (4:0).

Tore: 22. Doumbia 1:0. 25. Doumbia 2:0. 29. Doumbia 3:0. 45. Doumbia 4:0.

Remarks: Lorient put Mvogo.

Paris Saint-Germain – Metz 3:1

Mraté is happy about the victory.Image: keystone

Paris Saint-Germain – Metz 3:1 (0:0).

Tore: 49. Vitinha 1:0. 60. Mbappé 2:0. 72. Udol 2:1. 83. Mbappé 3:1.

Toulouse – Monaco 1:2

Toulouse – Monaco 1:2 (1:2).

Tore: 5. Magri 1:0. 26. Ben Yedder 1:1. 44. Ben Yedder (Penalty) 1:2.

Remarks: Toulouse without Sierro (not in the squad). Monaco with Köhn, without Zakaria (suspended) and Embolo (injured). 51. Red card against Golowin (Monaco).

(cpf/sda)

The biggest sensations in the DFB Cup

1 / 25

The biggest sensations in the DFB Cup

Saison 2023/24: 1. FC Saarbrücken completely surprisingly beat FC Bayern Munich as a third division team and won 2-1 thanks to a goal in the 96th minute. Afterwards, Eintracht Frankfurt also has to believe in it.

source: keystone / ronald wittek

This comedian inspires the audience – without saying a word

Video: watson

This might also interest you:

Walter Scheibli died at the age of 91. He was much more than a radio reporter. He was the last pop star of radio journalism and the second most famous hockey radio reporter in the world. The last great radio voice has fallen silent forever. An obituary.

In the 21st century, a personality like Walter Scheibli was as exotic in the media scene as a domesticated dinosaur in the Zurich Zoo. During his time, the local radio stations had already transformed from news media to hot air stations. The sports reporters only had seconds left to make their announcements. Longer than two minutes was taboo.