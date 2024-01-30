Levski midfielder close to transfer to China – BG Football – efbet Liga

The midfielder of Levski Darlan is the closest to a transfer, writes “Mach Telegraf”. The Brazilian is wanted by a Chinese club, which is currently negotiating with the management of Levski to attract him. A resolution is expected by the end of the week.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Gerena in the summer from elite Brazilian side Gremio. He was released to the “blues” without money, but the giant from Porto Alegre kept a serious percentage in the next transfer.

Levski can easily overcome the absence of Darlan, as they have Asen Mitkov, Asen Chanderov, Asimi Fadiga and new signing Carlos Ohene in the midfield. In addition, the Brazilian has not shown much quality during his time in the team so far.

Darlan played 18 games for Levski in all competitions this season. In them, he scored one goal and made two assists. His contract with the “blues” runs until the summer of 2026.

Offers in Levski have also arrived for Welton and Ricardinho. The former is desired by Asian clubs, while Viktoria Pilsen is pushing for the central striker. The Blues are also set to officially announce the sale of Jeremy Petris to Charleroi after the Frenchman signed his contract with his new club late last night.

At the beginning of January, the people of Sofia sold Ronaldo to Rostov for nearly 2 million euros.

