Levski started with a loss against Hungarians in Turkey – BG Football – efbet Liga

Levski’s team started their winter camp in Belek, Turkey with a loss. The “Blues” lost to the second-division Hungarian Vasas with 2:3. The Bulgarian team allowed a 2:0 reversal, as Vanderson Tsunami and Ilian Stefanov scored for Nikolay Kostov’s team. The new signing Fabio Lima made an unofficial debut for Levski, who appeared in the second half and immediately distinguished himself with an assist for the second goal of the “blues”.

For Levski, as many as eight inspections on Turkish soil are to come. On January 21, the Blues will meet Oleksandria of Ukraine, followed by matches with Dukazhini Kosovo, Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Banik (Czech Republic), Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk U19, Kaisar (Kazakhstan) and FC Rika (Latvia).

Already in the second minute, the symbolic guests from Hungary made a good attack on the right wing, in which Hinora was brought behind the defense of the “blues”, but Cordoba acted solidly and stopped their opponent, albeit with a foul. However, nothing interesting followed after the cross in front of Niki Mihailov.

Levski responded almost instantly, with Welton having the opportunity to shoot from a comfortable position in the penalty area, but Jova dived to prevent a certain goal.

In the 10th minute, Khinora broke very well into Levski’s penalty area from the left, but Kelian Van Der Kaap acted respectably and managed to knock the ball out of his feet. The footballers of the Hungarians claimed illegal actions on the part of the “blues” defender, but they were not respected by the main referee.

The result was opened after a quarter of an hour of play, after Nikolay Kostov’s players got their first corner of the match. The “Blues” performed the static situation learned, with Marin Petkov crossing very well at the far post to Vandersson Tsunami, who with a header from a small angle managed to overcome the Hungarian guard for 1:0.

Vasash’s team had a good situation in front of Nikolay Mihailov after a cross from a free kick. The ball was “dumped” into the penalty area where Van der Kaap failed to clear well and the leather ball fell to Hollander who shot hard but his shot was blocked by a player in blue.

The next good situation in the match was at the expense of the Bulgarian team. Tsunami and Welton combined on the left, with the latter advancing well to cross into the penalty area, where Preslav Bachev lost the ball and failed to shoot from close range.

Shortly before half an hour had passed, Vasas Hollender’s center forward suffered an injury and had to be forced off.

Asen Mitkov tried his luck with a long shot and was not far from surprising the goalkeeper Jova. The guard of Vashash still managed to shoot at the last moment with one hand for a second corner in favor of the “blues”.

In the 31st minute, the captain Nikolay Mihailov left the game, and Plamen Andreev appeared in his place.

Until the end of the first part, the two teams did not manage to make it difficult and new goals did not fall.

During the break, Levski coach Nikolay Kosto completely changed his team, as the new signing Fabio Lima made his unofficial debut with the “blues” shirt.

It was he who scored the second goal for Levski in the match. Patrick-Gabriel Galchev led Lima excellently in the penalty area, who with one feint managed to eliminate the resistance of a defender in white, then with a precise pass he found Ilian Stefanov around the penalty spot. The captain of the “blues” shot without delay and sent the ball into the net for 2:0.

Just after an hour of play, Vasash players scored a goal in the Bulgarian goal. Hinora was left uncovered near Levski’s penalty area on the right by his attack and decided to shoot diagonally. Plamen Andreev failed to react in the best way and allowed the ball to go past the left side post and fly into his net. Immediately afterwards, Andreev was replaced by Ivan Andonov.

In the 72nd minute, Vasash’s team scored an equalizing goal after an error in the delivery of the ball by the “blues”. The Hungarians took the leather ball and quickly organized an attack, which was completed by Farkas, who with a very precise shot from the edge of the penalty area sent the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Ten minutes before the end of the match, Chongor Pap was brought alone against Ivan Andonov and easily managed to transfer him to make a complete reversal of the result.

FT LEVSKI – VASHAS 2:3

1:0 Tsunami 15′, 2:0 Stefanov 51′, 2:1 Hinora 60′, 2:2 Farkas 72′, 2:3 Csongor Pap 81′

Levski: 13 Mihailov, 5 Van der Kaap, 33 Cordoba, 6 Tsunami, 16 Bachev, 20 Chanderov, 10 Mitkov, 77 Mihalev, 21 Yovov, 88 Petkov, 17 Welton

Vashash: 55 Yova, 4 Pavkovich, 6 Stoyka, 10 Holender, 14 Doctorych, 17 Khinora, 34 Otigba, 36 Barat, 68 Hirshik, 70 Rado