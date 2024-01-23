Levski tightens from behind with a Serbian and a Slovenian

Levski is negotiating with two defenders. The football players in question are Serbian and Slovenian, “Tema Sport” found out. The two replacement options for right-back Jeremy Petris have been linked to them.

The Frenchman has refused to sign a new contract with the club and now management are trying to sell him as he could leave as a free agent in the summer. The 25-year-old player has already been forced to train with the second team.

At the moment, coach Nikolay Kostov only has Patrik-Gabriel Galchev as an alternative to Petris. The 60-year-old specialist wants to attract a new footballer to this area, as the 22-year-old Bulgarian is not convincing in his performances. Development on a possible incoming deal is expected in the coming days.

So far, Levski has recruited two new players – Brazilian Fabio Lima and Ghanaian Carlos Ohene. The first was taken as Ronaldo’s replacement, and the second as Andrian Kraev’s, who also refused to re-sign.

