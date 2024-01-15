Lewis Hamilton’s car on February 14th

#Lewis #Hamiltons #car #February #14th
Mercedes-Benz, eight-time winner of the Formula 1 Constructors’ Cup, has confirmed when the 2024 racing car will be shown – February 14th in Silverstone.
Mercedes remains true to the path it took a few years ago: presentation in Silverstone as part of the first test drives. During the day, team boss Toto Wolff and drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will comment in detail.
Mercedes-Benz is the fifth team to publish its presentation date, after Williams and Sauber (both on February 5th), Aston Martin (February 12th) and Ferrari (on February 13th).
Formula 1 presentations
February 5th: Clean
February 5th: Williams
12. February: Aston Martin
February 13: Ferrari
February 14: Mercedes-Benz
Formula 1 winter tests
02/21 until 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain-GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi-Arabien-GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Dschidda
24.03. Australien-GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan-GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China-GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami-GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna-GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco-GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Kanada-GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanien-GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
June 30th Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. Grossbritannien-GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgian-GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian-GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Aserbaidschan-GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapur-GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapur
20.10. Austin-GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico-GP, Hermann Rodriguez Autodrome, Mexico-Stadt
03.11. Brasilien-GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas-GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Katar-GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi-GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island