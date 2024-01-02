LG and Sony are the absolute best

#Sony #absolute

If you are looking for a new television and haven’t decided on a model yet, then you could the current TV test from Stiftung Warentest help. Below you can find out which TV is the best according to the consumer organization.

This is how it was tested and evaluated

Stiftung Warentest rates televisions in five categories: Image (45%), sound (20%), handling (25%) and power consumption (10%). The quality assessment results from the grades in the individual categories.

You can find the entire test from 2023 called “Television in the test: Good picture and good sound – it’s cheap” on the Stiftung Warentest website.

Test winners from Stiftung Warentest: LG and Samsung

Stiftung Warentest has one Overall grade of 1.7 Three televisions were declared test winners: the LG OLED55C37LA, the LG OLED65C37LA and the Samsung GQ65S90CAT. This means that the triumvirate remains on the TV throne for the time being; there is no new test winner.

There are only minor differences between the LG OLED55C37LA and LG OLED65C37LA. The OLED55C37LA has a screen diagonal of 55 inches (139 cm), the LG OLED65C37LA has a screen size of 65 inches (165 cm). Both have an image resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and are internet-capable (Lan and WLAN). The annual power consumption of the LG OLED55C37LA is 97 kilowatt hours (energy class G), that of the LG OLED65C37LA is 117 kilowatt hours (energy class F).

The Samsung GQ65S90CAT also has a screen diagonal of 65 inches (165 cm), an image resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and is internet-capable (LAN and WLAN). Its annual electricity consumption is 118 kilowatt hours (energy class F).

You can currently get it with discounts at Amazon, MediaMarkt and OTTO.

Platz 2: LG OLED42C37LA, LG OLED55B39LA, LG OLED55G39LA, LG OLED65B39LA and LG OLED65G39LA

Second place is currently shared by five TV sets. All TVs from LG got them Overall grade 1.8. The LG OLED42C37LA has a screen diagonal of 42 inches (106 cm) and an annual power consumption of 75 kilowatt hours (energy class G). You can currently get this television at a discount from Amazon, MediaMarkt and OTTO.

The LG OLED55G39LA is a model with a 55-inch screen diagonal (139 cm) and an annual power consumption of 95 kilowatt hours (energy class F). You can buy this TV at Amazon, OTTO and MediaMarkt.

The LG OLED65G39LA is very similar to the LG OLED55G39LA. However, this 65-inch (165 cm) model has a larger screen and consumes slightly more electricity per year at 99 kilowatt hours (energy class F). You can currently purchase the device at a reduced price at Amazon and MediaMarkt.

The two new devices in the B39LA line impress with a very good picture (1.4), good sound (1.7) and handling (2.3). While the 65-incher also scores with a good ratio of performance and power consumption (2.4), the power consumption result of the 55-incher (like many smaller devices) is satisfactory (2.9). The improvements in the new devices are primarily audible in the sound.

3rd place: LG 42LX3Q9LA, LG OLED48C37LA and Samsung GQ55S90CAT

The following models have it Overall grade 1.9 Made it to third place in the Stiftung Warentest test: LG 42LX3Q9LA, LG OLED48C37LA and Samsung GQ55S90CAT.

The LG 42LX3Q9LA has a screen diagonal of 42 inches (106 cm) and an annual power consumption of 79 kilowatt hours (energy class G). You can buy it at MediaMarkt.

The LG OLED48C37LA has a slightly larger screen at 48 inches (121 cm). The television consumes 88 kilowatt hours per year (energy class G). The device is on offer at Amazon, MediaMarkt and OTTO.

The Samsung GQ55S90CAT is a 55 inch (139 cm) model with an annual power consumption of 111 kilowatt hours (energy class F). You can find it at Amazon, MediaMarkt and OTTO.

Buy TVs by size

Further Stiftung Warentest tests

Technology Best fully automatic coffee machines according to Stiftung Warentest: Start the new year awake

Fully automatic coffee machines at Stiftung Warentest: This is how… Read more »

Technology Stiftung Warentest: These tablets perform best

Tablets in a large comparison from Stiftung Warentest… Read more »

Technology dust-free into the new year! Stiftung Warentest has tested THESE vacuum and mopping robots!

Given the large number of products, it is often not… Read more »