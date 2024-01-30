LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector has a simple, elegant design. Projects images up to 120 inches

#CineBeam #Qube #projector #simple #elegant #design #Projects #images #inches

LG launches LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB), the latest projector at CES 2024 that combines both technology and art. With a retro design image, sharp resolution up to 4K, small and compact. With 360 degree rotating handle

Even though it is the smallest projector on the market, the specs are not as small as the name suggests because they provide very good performance. It projects 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images up to 120 inches, comes with an RGB laser light source and cutting-edge image enhancement technology. This results in highly sharp images with a contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and covers 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

CineBeam Qube uses the webOS 6.0 operating system, making it easy to control and browse content and access a variety of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. It has an automatic image adjustment function. and autofocus features

LG CineBeam Qube specs

UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens

Contrast ratio 450,000:1

Size 80 x 135 x 135 mm.

Weight 1.49 kg.

RGB laser light source

Projection image size 50 – 120 inches

Throw Ratio 1.2

Supports HDR 10

automatic image adjustment

Wireless connection for Android and iOS operating systems

Supports HDMI and USB Type C ports.

Source: prnewswire, lgnewsroom

