LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector has a simple, elegant design. Projects images up to 120 inches

#CineBeam #Qube #projector #simple #elegant #design #Projects #images #inches

LG launches LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB), the latest projector at CES 2024 that combines both technology and art. With a retro design image, sharp resolution up to 4K, small and compact. With 360 degree rotating handle

Even though it is the smallest projector on the market, the specs are not as small as the name suggests because they provide very good performance. It projects 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images up to 120 inches, comes with an RGB laser light source and cutting-edge image enhancement technology. This results in highly sharp images with a contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and covers 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

CineBeam Qube uses the webOS 6.0 operating system, making it easy to control and browse content and access a variety of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. It has an automatic image adjustment function. and autofocus features

LG CineBeam Qube specs

  • UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens
  • Contrast ratio 450,000:1
  • Size 80 x 135 x 135 mm.
  • Weight 1.49 kg.
  • RGB laser light source
  • Projection image size 50 – 120 inches
  • Throw Ratio 1.2
  • Supports HDR 10
  • automatic image adjustment
  • Wireless connection for Android and iOS operating systems
  • Supports HDMI and USB Type C ports.

Source: prnewswire, lgnewsroom

Related articles

Follow news at Siamphone.com at

Also Read:  Month: 10 Interesting Facts - Click Bekasi

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

We need to talk: the withdrawal of Charles Michel, “it’s quite disastrous for him, for the image of Belgium and for the MR”
We need to talk: the withdrawal of Charles Michel, “it’s quite disastrous for him, for the image of Belgium and for the MR”
Posted on
French actor Alain Delon placed under judicial protection | Stars
French actor Alain Delon placed under judicial protection | Stars
Posted on
Giant slalom in Kronplatz – Camille Rast: transferring her strong form to the giant slalom – Sport
Giant slalom in Kronplatz – Camille Rast: transferring her strong form to the giant slalom – Sport
Posted on
These tips are essential for everyone
These tips are essential for everyone
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News