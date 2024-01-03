LG introduces OLED televisions in 2024, C4 and G4 get 144Hz refresh rate – Image and sound – News

#introduces #OLED #televisions #144Hz #refresh #rate #Image #sound #News

LG is introducing its line-up of OLED televisions for 2024. Many of the models will have a 144Hz refresh rate this year, where previously it was a maximum of 120Hz. The highest positioned G4 and M4 televisions will also receive a new A11 SoC.

LG is announcing a total of four different series of OLED TVs. The B4 series contains LG’s entry-level models for OLED televisions. According to LG, the C4 series are a ‘mainstream option’, while the G4 TVs are marketed above it. The M4 series includes LG’s flagship models. Many of those televisions will have a 144Hz refresh rate this year, while previously the maximum was 120Hz.

This generation, the manufacturer also places a lot of emphasis on the new Alpha 11 SoC, which is only found in the G4 and M4 TVs. According to LG, this chip offers ‘up to seventy percent higher graphics performance’ and a ‘thirty percent higher processing speed’ than its predecessor. These televisions therefore offer better AI upscaling than previous generations, LG claims in a press release. The A11 is not in the lower positioned B4 and C4 series.

The LG M4 OLED televisions again have a wireless Zero Connect box, on which the four HDMI 2.1 connections are located. Users can connect their devices to that box, which streams the images wirelessly to the M4 television. LG introduced such a ‘wireless’ OLED television for the first time last year. This time, the M4 series is also available in a 65″ format for the first time. Last year, LG only offered M3 televisions from 77 to 97″.

Furthermore, LG adapts again micro lens arraytechnology, or mla, in its G4 series. These are small lenses that sit in front of the individual pixels, which should ensure higher brightness and better viewing angles. The 83″ model of the G4 also uses MLA this time. In last year’s G3 series, MLA was missing in the 83″ variant. Only the largest G4 model, with a screen diagonal of 97″, does not use micro lenses.

The C4 also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, but does not get the new A11 SoC and still does not have an MLA panel. According to LG, the A9 SoC used is more powerful than the chip from the previous C3 televisions. The C4 series should therefore achieve a higher screen brightness. The B4 series of OLED televisions will also receive some upgrades. This time, the B4 televisions have four HDMI 2.1 connections, just like the higher-positioned models. The B3 televisions only had two. To make this possible, the B4 televisions will receive a new A8 socket. The B4 TVs do have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, unlike LG’s other 2024 OLED televisions.

LG does not yet share concrete release dates and recommended prices for its new OLED televisions. The manufacturer will officially demonstrate its 2024 TVs next week during the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

LG G4 OLED 2024

Serie

B4 OLED

C4 OLED

G4 OLED

Signature OLED M

Schermafmetingen

48″, 55″, 65″, 77″

42″, 48″, 55″, 65″, 77″, 83″

55″, 65″, 77″, 83″, 97″*

65″, 77″, 83″, 97″

Resolutie

3840×2160 pixels

3840×2160 pixels

3840×2160 pixels

3840×2160 pixels

Refreshrate

120Hz

144Hz

144Hz

144Hz

Soc

A8

A9

A11

A11

*The 97″ variant of the G4 does not have an MLA panel