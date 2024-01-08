LG to release transparent OLED Signature T TV sometime in 2024 – Image and sound – News

#release #transparent #OLED #Signature #Image #sound #News

Very funny. I gave a pretty heavy thesis on transparent screens quite a few years ago, basically laying out that there are three formats: LCD, OLED, and projection.

For an ideal transparent screen you always need two: LCD and OLED, and the way in which a screen (and actually: everything that controls a screen) will have to be changed.

Our current technology is based on three channels, and although experiments have been done for years with other subpixel layouts (RGB-W, RGB-Y, blue + QDot, segment-RGB, Pentile matrix, BGR, etc…) However, the practice is still that the control is RGB.

However, we see the effect of a screen at most in the way some anti-aliasing works (good cleartype calibration on BGR instead of RGB can have a very different effect on the way text renders, because cleartype is a subpixel rendering method), but even then the control to the screen itself remains 3 channel, RGB. In recent years we have at most seen that we are becoming ‘aware’ of how bright a screen can be, and that we are using 10- or 12-bit panels to create up to many thousands of nits of HDR with tone mapping. But even then: 3 channels.

And with 3 channels on a transparent screen, with OLED you cannot show black or dark colors (the same for projection), and for LCD the opposite: you cannot show light colors.

OLED (just like projection) is a light source (or its reflection). LCD is about blocking a light source.

An ideal transparent screen is:

– An OLED screen with an LCD screen in front of it

– Control on RGB-A, where the degree of transparency is sent to the panel

– If we do add an extra channel like PNG, go the TIF side and also render an extra channel “luminosity” so we can go beyond just HDR tone mapping.

– Software that is aware of orientation: in public transport you would like to display some things less in text, more iconographically, or offer a mirror image button

– OR you want to add another layer, an extra LCD layer that can block the light on another side, so you can show different things on the front and back

The UI and software must be adjusted throughout the chain. A UIX designer must be aware of the transparent nature of the screen, and its options for displaying things on one side, both sides, or in mirror image.

Once again, I’m wildly excited. And I see a lot of applications. But I actually see this screen specifically more as an investment in a new technology, which is at most a step towards hopefully more possibilities. But for now more of a nice gimmick! A halo product