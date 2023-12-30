LG to show smart home robot assistant at CES 2024 – Image and sound – News

#show #smart #home #robot #assistant #CES #Image #sound #News

Physical presence. That makes it more natural to talk to, like you would a person or animal. Talking to your house feels strange to many people, but with a robot like this you have something to look at that acts as if it were a living thing. If he’s good enough at that, it works. And because it can physically drive around, it can go with you, so you don’t have to walk to the other side of the house first. Heck, you could even take it outside the house.

It also ensures that it can perform physical tasks. That won’t be too bad with this one, but if it can move and perhaps even get limbs in the future (not even necessarily in human form, but perhaps to make it easier for people to socialize with it) it will suddenly be able to perform many more tasks. to carry out. Grabbing a bottle of coke and pouring a glass, helping you look for something you’ve lost, to name just a few simple tasks. And you can then continue to take that further.

If you look at the state-of-the-art androids they have in (mainly but certainly not only) Japan, or in general in terms of robotics, they are already doing really cool things there.

In Japan you see this used in, for example, some shops and restaurants, where a Pepper shows you around and you fill in things on his tablet. But here in the Netherlands there are also restaurants that have a serving robot with a screen with a nice face that brings your food. Your smart hub cannot do that, and you can expand this much further with improvements in technology.

By the way, I only mention Japan because I have only been to Japan and Vietnam, and Vietnam does not have it. So it may well be that there are more places where this is the case, especially China and South Korea, I can imagine that this is still used. But I don’t know for sure.

I don’t know whether this robot is really the start of this. Just as well that it will flop and take years to get bigger. Particularly in the West, people are still very cautious, although that seems to be becoming less and less. Whether that is good or bad I will leave it open. But I am curious about how this will turn out.

