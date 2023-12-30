LG unveils compact and lightweight 4k laser projector with handle – Image and sound – News

#unveils #compact #lightweight #laser #projector #handle #Image #sound #News

LG has unveiled the 4k laser projector CineBeam Cube in the run-up to the CES 2024 trade fair. The quadrangular device has a brightness of 500 ansi-lumens and is intended to be handy. Therefore, the projector is relatively light and compact, and includes a handle.

The CineBeam Cube can project 4k images of between 50 and 120 inches, LG said. The projector also has a contrast ratio of 450,000:1, which, like the peak brightness of 500 lumens, is low compared to other laser projectors from LG, among others. For example, the CineBeam HU85L with ‘ultra short throw’ technology from 2019 achieves 2500 ansi lumens, and an upgraded version of that model that was released last year delivers 3700 lumens and has a contrast ratio of 2000,000:1.

Unlike those models, the CineBeam Cube is intended to be handy. The device has dimensions of 80x135x135mm, weighs 1.49kg and contains a handle that can be rotated 360 degrees. According to LG, this device’s compact design makes it suitable for turning any indoor space into a home theater in no time.

The projector supports 154 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. There is also support for HDR10 and it comes with an autofocus function that, according to LG, automatically optimizes the placement and size of the projected images. The CineBeam Cube also contains an HDMI-eARC port and a USB-C connection. Finally, the projector runs on WebOS 6.0, making it possible to stream content from applications such as Netflix and YouTube without users needing an external device such as a Chromecast. LG has not yet announced the price and release date.