LG unveils new MyView monitors with smart TV features – Computer – News

LG unveiled a new lineup of MyView monitors on Friday. There will be three variants on the market, all of which contain smart TV functions and support HDR10. It is not yet known when the monitors will be available for sale in the Benelux.

The three models are the 32SR85U, 32SR83U and the 32SR70U, LG writes. The screens contain webOS 23, which makes them suitable for streaming series and using Airplay 2. There are few differences between the MyView monitors. All three have a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 31.5″ IPS panel with a 4K resolution.

The differences are mainly in the presence of a webcam, which is only supplied as standard with the 32SR85U, and the number of USB-C ports. The 32SR85U and the 32SR83U have three USB-C ports, 90W and 65W respectively. The 32SR70U has one of 45W and two USB-A ports.

The monitors can be seen at the CES 2024 tech fair, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12.

