LG unveils the all-new “chore-free” home!

Many people hate doing housework, washing, etc. So much so that many resort to the services of a person who comes to do it for them. But thanks to artificial intelligence, it will soon be possible to no longer have to do all these chores!

It is the Korean company LG Electronics (LG) which will shortly unveil its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent for the home as part of CES 2024.

This AI agent for home intelligence is equipped with robotic, AI and multimodal technologies. This allows him to learn, move, understand and even take part in complex conversations.

LG aims to make this tool a home manager, while also being a companion. The company therefore aims to create a “chore-free” house.

The two-legged robot can move around the house autonomously and can even talk with users and express emotions. The joints in his legs give him movement. With multimodal AI, which mixes voice and image recognition with natural language processing, this robot can now understand the context and intentions of its users and communicate with them.

The AI ​​agent connects to smart home devices to control them. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, which allows it to recognize the faces of its users. With its camera, speaker and several sensors, it collects environmental data such as temperature, humidity and indoor air quality in real time.

It then analyzes this data to continuously learn.

The robot can also monitor your pets in your absence and act as a security guard. So, if you are out of the house, it alerts you if something unusual is happening and allows you to see your pets from a distance and take care of them.

The robot can easily patrol the house and send you notifications if a window is left open. It can also turn off your unused appliances, saving you money on your electricity bill.

When you return home, you will be greeted by the robot, which will detect your emotions with your voice and facial expressions, playing music adapted to your mood. It can also give you information about road traffic, public transport, the weather, your personal schedule and remind you when to take your medication.

“Our revolutionary smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and artificial intelligence technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help customers free themselves from household chores,” said Lyu Jae -cheol, president of LG Electronics, a home appliances and air quality improvement systems company. As a smart living solutions company, LG will continue to help customers live smarter and more enjoyable lives at home. »

We will know more during CES 2024, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12.

