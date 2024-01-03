LG will present its experimental products in a separate exhibition zone at CES 2024 – E-volution

#present #experimental #products #separate #exhibition #zone #CES #Evolution

This year, LG Electronics (LG) is preparing to present an innovative and groundbreaking product line at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.

LG Labs, the company’s marketing platform for the development of innovative products and services in the experimental phase, will have a separate exhibition space. This time, the LG Labs zone welcomes those interested in creative ideas and customer experiences adapted to different lifestyles in an area twice as large as last year.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be the presentation of the DukeBox made by LG Labs. This is an audio product that perfectly combines the unique sound provided by a tube amplifier with the most modern transparent OLED panel technology. The device was created with the aim of providing a new audiovisual experience in the form of a modernized jukebox by combining the audio solution known from the past with the most modern technology. The sound surrounds the listener with the help of the front speakers at the bottom of the device and the 360-degree speaker located at the top. The transparency of the OLED display can be adjusted, creating an immersive visual effect reminiscent of a vacuum tube sound system enclosed in a glass box. In addition, the DukeBox can be used in many ways, so it is suitable for playing high-quality movies or even creating the atmosphere of a fireplace.

LG also presents an improved version of Bon Voyage. It is a customized living space designed to extend the quality of living at home into nature. Based on customer feedback, the Bon Voyage has been redesigned to fit a camping trailer, optimizing space utilization and mobility. The 2-meter-wide, 3.8-meter-long, and 2.2-meter-high caravan can be furnished with various furniture and appliances, including a bed, refrigerator, electric stove, water purifier, Styler, and shoe care products. Its versatility allows users to use it comfortably anywhere, as it can be easily parked indoors and can also be easily connected to the car.

A capsule coffee maker, DUOBO, will also be presented in the exhibition space, which can brew black coffee from two different coffee capsules at the same time. The product was inspired by space exploration and was first introduced in the United States through a crowdfunding campaign. A large-scale model of DUOBO will be displayed on site together with the space animal figure CUBO.

Apart from these, LG will also exhibit products such as LG CineBeam Qube, LG Gram Fold, LG XBOOM, LG StanbyMe Go, LG Tiiun Mini and brid.zzz by LG Labs, all of which reflect the company’s bold and innovative approach. reflect.

Hyo-eun Kim, vice president and head of LG’s brand management department, expressed the company’s commitment to enabling customers worldwide to experience first-hand the innovative products and services that embody LG’s pioneering thinking.

Visitors to the 2024 CES exhibition can view LG Labs products at the company’s booth (#16008, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) January 9-12. between. All of the company’s announcements can be followed online at www.lg.com/ces2024 and on LG Global’s YouTube channel.

