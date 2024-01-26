Liability system of textile producers – incentive for innovations in textile processing

#Liability #system #textile #producers #incentive #innovations #textile #processing

Data from the European Commission (EC) show that around 12.6 million tons of textiles are thrown away in the European Union (EU) every year. This means that one person throws away an average of 15 kilograms of textiles per year. This industry is estimated to have the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change, surpassed only by food production, construction and transport. The current situation shows that only 1% of clothes are recycled for reuse.

At the EU level, the answer to the mentioned trend is the responsibility system of textile producers, which will enter into force in Latvia from July 1 of this year. This is a logical step, because the aim of the directive “in letter” is to reduce this type of waste, while “in spirit” it is to stimulate innovations in textile recycling, which have been sluggish in the relevant sector until now.

From 2025, separate sorting of textile waste will be mandatory for all EU member states.

However, sorting and reusing textile waste instead of throwing it in the household waste is only one way to reduce the amount of specific waste.

The other way, which is effective in the long term, is the so-called “fiber-to-fiber” processing.

The approach embodies the essence of the circular economy – not to obtain primary resources, but to use what is already there. There is progress in this technology area, but ways to increase capacity and scale are still being explored.

In textile processing, the main challenge is to separate the different fibers. Technologies that mechanically process pure cotton have been around for some time, whereas the chemical processing options that will be needed, for example, in the case of polyester, are currently in an intensive phase of research and testing. According to the estimates of the global consulting company McKinsey, even when the innovations are fully developed, about 70% of textiles will be able to be recycled “from fiber to fiber”.

The remaining 30% of textiles will have to seek other forms of processing, including thermochemical processing, which results in the production of synthetic gas.

For the most part, current “fiber-to-fiber” processing technologies have strict requirements for the fiber composition, i.e. how many impurities can be present, etc. etc. Thus, for example, the processing of elastane creates complications.

A similar situation exists in denim processing. In other words, before recycling it, it should be freed from haberdashery elements – buttons, press studs, zippers. This means that the textile must be tested and prepared before processing, so not only processing, but also the stage before it – intelligent and automated pre-processing – must be developed.

McKinsey explains that currently textile recycling technologies have not yet reached their full potential. At the same time, the ability to recycle mixed fibers should be improved, costs should be reduced and the quality of recycled material should be increased. Analysis by McKinsey Retail Practice shows that by 2030, fiber-to-fiber technologies could recycle 18-26% of total textile waste by eliminating these problems.

It indicates not only difficulty but also opportunity. It is clear that the relevant type of processing is relevant not in the distant future, but already now.

Evaluating from a business point of view, these are two directions of action – technology development, commercialization and construction of processing plants.

For example, in 2022, in Sweden, in Sundsvall, clothing manufacturer H&M opened the first commercial-scale textile recycling plant, Renewcell. It uses chemical recycling methods and transforms the textile into a material called ‘Circulose’. It looks like chalked appliqué paper and is used in viscose production instead of wood pulp. It was planned that by 2023 “Renewcell” will process 60 thousand tons of textiles to produce a material comparable in quality to virgin fibers.

If we look more broadly, the needs for processing are currently much greater than the possibilities.

In 2020, the EU and Switzerland generated a total of seven million tons of clothing waste. It is predicted that in 2035 the indicator could reach 8.5 million tons.

McKinsey emphasizes that 85% of textile waste is consumer clothing and home textiles such as curtains, towels, sheets, etc. Until now, textiles that could not be reused were mostly burned in cogeneration plants or disposed of in landfills.

Of course, it is not possible to motivate textile recycling only with the implementation of the directive and producer responsibility system in all EU member states. The EU’s long-term policy is also of great importance, for example by setting the obligation for manufacturers to use a certain amount of recycled material in new clothes, thus potentially reducing the import of first-time material from third countries, etc. etc.

Currently, the EU is working on the Ecodesign Regulation of Sustainable Products.

It will include specific requirements for durability, reliability, reusability, recycled content, etc. for different product groups. The Regulation will also apply to textiles and shoes. On December 5, 2023, the EC and the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement on the implementation of the mentioned regulation.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that the prerequisite for any recycling or reuse is the sorting and recovery of used textiles. EU data show that currently around 22% of textiles are collected and recycled.

According to the data of the leading waste manager “CleanR” in Latvia, up to three tons of textiles are transferred to the company’s textile containers on average per day.

Unfortunately, most textiles remain unsorted and end up in household waste. It is to be hoped that the situation will improve with the introduction of the responsibility system of textile producers.

Specific regulations of the Cabinet of Ministers, which will define what textiles are in the sense of the law in Latvia, how the producer responsibility system will work, and what the achievable goals are, are still being developed. At the same time, the Waste Management State Plan 2021-2028 The data for 2015 show that the distributed management of textiles plays a significant role in reducing the amount of household waste.

In the scenarios included in the plan, calculations have been made that with the introduction of the extended producer responsibility system from 2024 onwards, the amount of individual waste groups – textiles, furniture, building materials, plastics, food waste – will decrease by 1% every year. In addition, the results show that by 2035, the amount of unsorted household waste will be reduced by 150 thousand tons.

On the other hand, in other calculations, it is estimated that in 2024 and 2025, the share of textile waste in the amount of household waste will decrease by 5% compared to the previous period, in 2026 – by 7%, etc. In 2035, only 8,465 tons of textiles should end up in household waste, contrary to the forecast figure of 23,256 tons in 2024.