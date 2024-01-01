#Liberman #years #Israel #reoccupy #South #Lebanon

Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a key element of judicial reform

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday rejected a key element of a controversial government-initiated judicial overhaul that sparked major protests last year.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that eight of the 15 judges had decided against an amendment passed by parliament in July to remove the reasonableness clause. It is used by the court to overturn government decisions that are considered unconstitutional.

The decision threatens to re-open the divisions in Israeli society that have surfaced in the months leading up to the war with Hamas.

These differences have largely been put aside while the country focuses on the war sparked by a bloody attack by Hamas. Monday’s court ruling could reignite tensions that have fueled months of mass protests against the government and undermined the cohesion of the powerful military.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on the latest decision.

Opponents said that Netanyahu’s efforts to eliminate the validity clause open the way for corruption and the improper appointment of unqualified figures from his environment to important posts.

This law was the first of the planned reforms of the judicial system.

This transformation was halted after Hamas militants carried out an attack on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people. people, and another 240 were kidnapped.

Israel immediately declared war on Hamas and continues the offensive, which Palestinian health officials say has killed nearly 22,000 people in the Gaza Strip. people.

Liberman says it may take 50 years for Israel to reoccupy South Lebanon

Opposition Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman is calling for Israel to reoccupy southern Lebanon, saying the country must “pay with territory” for damage caused by Hezbollah strikes on northern Israeli cities.

A former defense minister says the Israeli military must “close down” southern Lebanon and push the terror group north of the Litani River, even if it means a 50-year occupation.

“It cannot be the case that there are entire cities where almost half the buildings were simply destroyed,” he said at a weekly caucus meeting of his Yisrael Beytenu party, referring to northern Israel, where structures have been hit by rockets.

/Scanpix photo/Avigdor Liberman

“We will not annex anything or build settlements, but we will only vacate the territory when there is a government in Beirut that knows how to exercise its sovereignty.”

“Everything between the Litany and Israel must be under the control of the Israeli military,” he declared, comparing it to the military occupation of Germany after World War II. “If Lebanon does not pay for its territory, we will have achieved nothing,” he declared.

Israeli army since 1982 until a chaotic exit in 2000. had occupied southern Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from approaching the border.

Liberman also attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war with Hamas, calling his government “not sure how to end the war in the south and how to deal with the north.”

The Israeli military has released footage of a Hamas fighter

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is releasing footage taken from the camera of a Hamas militant killed by soldiers in the Daraj and Tufa neighborhoods of Gaza City.

The report said Israeli troops had been fighting Hamas’ Daraj and Tufa battalions for the past week. The Israelis received intelligence about armed Hamas fighters in one of the buildings, raided and killed them.

During a search of the area, soldiers found a camera that Hamas used to film its attacks on IDF soldiers.

The IDF says the videos show Hamas using civilian buildings from which to fire anti-tank weapons at Israeli tanks operating in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF publishes footage obtained from the camera of a Hamas operative who was killed by troops in the area of Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods. It says that over the past week, the 401st Armored Brigade and Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion have been battling Hamas’s… pic.twitter.com/ZPbwWgAd9n — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 1, 2024

Israeli army: The war in the Gaza Strip will continue throughout 2024

Israel has warned that its war with Hamas will continue until 2024 after the Palestinian Islamist group’s militants fired rockets into the Jewish state with their approval.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in his New Year’s message that some of the 300,000 Army reservists will take a break from war and return to their families and jobs to better prepare for the long battles ahead.

„[Kariuomenė] must plan for the future, realizing that we will be needed for additional tasks and warfare all these years,” said D. Hagari.

As the war continued, targets throughout the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip were again heavily shelled.

Hamas, for its part, started the New Year with rockets at Israel “in response to the killing of civilians.”

AFP reporters in Tel Aviv saw anti-missile defense systems intercept Hamas rockets and some celebrators scramble for cover. Other people ignored the danger and continued to celebrate.

The bloodiest war in the Gaza Strip followed Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attacks in Israel, in which the militants killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages, more than half of whom remain in the Gaza Strip, according to official figures compiled by AFP.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a crushing offensive in the Palestinian enclave, where large areas have already been reduced to rubble. The Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Monday that at least 21,978 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, including 156 in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military says that 172 of its soldiers have already been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel, the United States and the European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

