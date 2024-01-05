License plates exchanged: father and daughter intercepted by mistake

#License #plates #exchanged #father #daughter #intercepted #mistake

A father and his daughter will remember their evening of January 2 for a long time since they were arrested by police officers, guns pointed, for possession of stolen property because of an exchanged license plate.

Trevor Mantey and his 15-year-old daughter, Kallie, were driving on a secondary road near Sylvan Lake, Alberta, when they noticed Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers lying in the ditch, Global News reported.

“Out of nowhere, a mat with nails was deployed on the road in front of us,” said Mr. Mantey. I jumped on the brakes and stopped maybe three feet short.”

Happy not to have punctured his tires, the father was surprised on his right by a police officer who pointed a gun at him and his daughter, asking them to raise their hands in the air, said the father of family.

“It was a terrifying, incredibly terrifying situation,” said Trevor Mantey, who was handcuffed and forced to lie on the ground where he was searched.

It was only when he reached the back of his vehicle that Mr. Mantey discovered the license plate was not his. He thinks it was exchanged for a stolen plate.

According to him, the situation was defused when officers checked his driver’s license. The father and daughter were released without any charges.

They were still escorted to the registration office to request a new plate, he added.

“This can’t happen. If my daughter had been driving, there is a good chance we would have ended up on our roof in the ditch,” Mr. Mantey continued.

The RCMP said its officers’ response to these types of situations where criminals are behind the wheel was justified

“It was traumatic,” admitted the young girl. There were dogs, weapons, police everywhere. They closed the entire road.”