Lidl warns. If you notice something suspicious, report it

Faced with a growing number of online frauds, Lidl has taken steps to warn its customers against fake competitions that use the name of the popular store chain. In this article, we explain how to recognize genuine Lidl lotteries and avoid potential scams.

Fot. Lidl.pl

Recently, Lidl has drawn attention to the appearance of fake competitions that impersonate the brand and offer attractive prizes. To protect its customers, Lidl emphasizes that the only official place to register for the lottery is the website www.lidloteria.pl.

How to recognize a fake competition?

  • Lidl does not send invitations to participate in lotteries either by text message or by e-mail. If you receive such a message, it is probably a scam.
  • Suspicious links: The official website of the Lidl lottery is www.lidloteria.pl. Any other internet addresses are unauthorized and may pose a threat.
  • Requests for personal data: If a website or message asks for detailed personal or financial information, this is a red flag.

    • What to do if you receive a suspicious message?

    • Ignore messages: Lidl asks you to ignore any messages regarding the lottery that do not come directly from the official website.
    • Report suspicious sites: If you encounter suspicious websites or messages, please report them via the Lidl Customer Service Portal contact form.

    Summary: In the digital age, fraudsters often use well-known brands to carry out scams. That’s why it’s so important to be vigilant and use only official communication channels. Remember that real lotteries and competitions organized by Lidl are only available on the official website www.lidloteria.pl.

